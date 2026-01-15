I can't stop thinking about Jade's rainbow-bright cardigan on The Traitors - it's like a shot of dopamine to brighten any wardrobe

The latest season of The Traitors is in full swing, and amongst all the murder plotting and round table drama, there has been plenty of fashion inspiration along the way. This time, though, it’s not just host Claudia Winkleman’s outfits that are getting viewers excited, as one of the contestants’ knitwear choices has caused quite the stir over the last few days.

One of the 'Faithfuls', Jade Scott, opted for an oversized, chunky knit cardigan in a wash of rainbow colours in one of last week’s episodes, and it instantly caught the eye of fashion fans across the nation. Jade’s statement piece got hundreds of mentions on X (formerly Twitter), and searches for ‘chunky knit cardigan’ on TikTok have rocketed up by 49% since the show aired - and I can totally see why!

Jade's woven wonder was by family-run and Irish-based label, Hope Macaulay, and it's not the first time that the brand has been worn at the iconic castle, as Charlotte Church wore one of their pieces during the celebrity series last year. Jade's knit featured cheerful colours, extra thick yarn and an oversized fit – it looked like the ultimate chic and snuggly layer for winter, and it's all I’ve been able to think about since it hit the small screen.

(Image credit: BBC/ Studio Lambert/ Euan Cherry)

A bright and patterned cardi will act like a shot of dopamine to brighten dreary January days, and if you love the look as much as I do, you can find some similar joyful buys below.

Shop the Look

Bold knitwear is really having a moment this season and with primary colour brights and pastels dominating the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 we can see this look only growing in the coming months. Bright colours, modern design details and kitsch prints are the way to wear everything from cardigans to your best cashmere jumpers this season.

Knits are great for winter and can act as a lighter alternative to coats when spring starts to kick in, so you'll get plenty of wear out of these pieces in the coming weeks, and again next year.

When it comes to the best wool jumpers, just remember to keep your items in top condition while packed away (you can read our handy guide on how to store jumpers here) so they look and feel as just as special post-summer.