Charlotte Church's colossal knit Traitors cardigan is like wearing a blanket - we want every colour

If there's one thing we know by now, it's that every episode of The Traitors is a treat for fashion fans.

Thanks to Claudia Winkleman's distinctive outfits providing us with never-ending winter fashion inspiration, we've had to exhibit some serious self-restraint when it comes to not snapping up all of her Fair Isle, cable knit, wellies and her favourite leggings.

And with The Celebrity Traitors now on screens, the all-star cast means even more castle-core outfits we're jealous of. In episode three of the series last week, Charlotte Church caught our attention with a particularly bold cardigan.

Layered over a cool denim jumpsuit, the Welsh icon's tonal green knit boasted a weave so chunky it's usually reserved for the blankets on our sofas.

Naturally, we simply had to know where she got it from - and discovered that it's independent Northern Irish brand, Hope Macaulay, behind the statement piece.

Charlotte's exact cardi is the designer's Zola Colossal Knit Cardigan, priced at £380.

NastyGal Extreme Loopy Cardigan £38 (was £95) at Debenhams A lover of rich royal blue? This chunky loop knit cardigan by NastyGal is a sale bargain, priced at £38 instead of £95. Free People Clementine Cable Knit Pullover £268 at Free People If neutral chunky knits are more your thing, this Free People cable knit pick is an ideal winter weather investment. Etsy Chunky Knit Wool Cardigan £194.39 at Etsy Channel a fuchsia and peach colour palette with this gorgeous handmade Etsy find - perfect for brightening up even the dullest of winter days.

The gigantic knit is Hope Macaulay's signature style and the cardigan comes in various patterns, including gorgeous pastels, muted hues and standout two-tone colours.

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, is very much on board with any sort of thick, chunky knit this time of year - and loves the inspiration The Traitors offers.

"It's no wonder some of the Celebrity Traitors contestants are choosing super chunky knits for their time in the castle - they're taking cues from the queen herself, Claudia Winkleman," Caroline says.

"When looking at knitwear for this winter, think cable knit, Fair Isle, or supersized, and you can't go wrong."

After the Zola Colossal Knit Cardiganmade its on-screen appearance, Hope Macaulay's social media platforms were flooded with fans who recognised it straight away - and admirers desperate to get their hands on one.

"Spotted last night and knew immediately what brand it was," one wrote.

"Spotted it on Charlotte last night and said wow I love that," another added, while a third chipped in to say, "I thought the cardigan looked stunning on Charlotte. I spotted it straight away but TikTok helped me find your brand."