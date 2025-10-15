Brora just dropped a new version of Claudia Winkleman's favourite Fair Isle jumper from The Traitors

Everyone ready for another episode of Celebrity Traitors this evening? We can't wait to see who gets banished from the castle!

It almost goes without saying that host Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits are like characters themselves, and one of her most memorable looks from the last series had to be the Fair Isle jumper she wore, which was by Brora. The Scottish brand is a favourite of Kate Middleton's too, and since the knitwear was reduced in the January sales, the 'Claudia Effect' kicked in and it flew off the shelves whilst the show was on air. Bravo to her stylist, Sinead McKeefry, for sourcing that gem.

I've been checking for a restock ever since (yes, it really is worth waiting for!), and to my delight, Brora brought out a new version this week. The placement of the pattern is ever slightly different to Claudia's version, but it will give you that cosy, traditional look that's so chic for the colder months.

Priced at £245, the new version is made from alpaca instead of lambswool, making it weighty, soft and warm. It's been designed exclusively in-house and was inspired by Scottish heritage fashion. It might feel like a big investment, but trust me when I say this is the only knitwear you need in your winter capsule wardrobe, so snap it up before everyone else does...

Brora Alpaca Fair Isle Yoke Jumper £245 at Brora Available in four different sizes: 4-6, 8-10, 12-14 and 16-18, this knit will work with everything from jeans and trainers to layered over satin midi dresses. It's hand-wash only, and is made from an alpaca blend fabric. One reviewer has already called this new-in style a "lightweight warm and beautiful jumper".

Complete the Claudia look

M&S Pleated Side Split Maxi Skirt £50 at M&S I noticed this skirt in the new-in section of M&S yesterday, and it really has got Claudia Winkleman written all over it, right? Every time I check back, another size has sold out, so I imagine it will be gone by the end of the week. Brora Women's Cashmere Wristwarmers £65 at Brora No Claudia-inspired ensemble is complete without her signature wristwarmers, and this cosy cashmere style would make an amazing Christmas present for a Traitors fan. Whistles Black Hatton Chunky Chelsea Boot £195 at Whistles Claudia's designer boots are by Bottega Veneta, but this high street option is a whole lot more affordable. The chunky sole will add a rebellious feel to everything from Fair Isle knits to floaty frills.

The Princess of Wales is also partial to a Fair Isle style, so as we head towards the festive season, we'll be keeping our eye out in case she wears hers again.

The rest of the new Brora collection is also well worth checking out, from trending Argyle knitwear to luxury leather pieces and a dreamy waxed cotton military trench coat.

Alternatively, if you have the fashion foresight to shop beyond the season you're in, there are some amazing bargains to be found in the Brora sale, including their bestselling gingham blouse in blue and some chic suede trainers.