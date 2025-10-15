Brora just dropped a new version of Claudia Winkleman's favourite Fair Isle jumper from The Traitors

The presenter's super similar style flew off the shelves back in January

Claudia Winkleman wearing a Fair Isle jumper
(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert /Euan Cherry)
Everyone ready for another episode of Celebrity Traitors this evening? We can't wait to see who gets banished from the castle!

It almost goes without saying that host Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits are like characters themselves, and one of her most memorable looks from the last series had to be the Fair Isle jumper she wore, which was by Brora. The Scottish brand is a favourite of Kate Middleton's too, and since the knitwear was reduced in the January sales, the 'Claudia Effect' kicked in and it flew off the shelves whilst the show was on air. Bravo to her stylist, Sinead McKeefry, for sourcing that gem.

Priced at £245, the new version is made from alpaca instead of lambswool, making it weighty, soft and warm. It's been designed exclusively in-house and was inspired by Scottish heritage fashion. It might feel like a big investment, but trust me when I say this is the only knitwear you need in your winter capsule wardrobe, so snap it up before everyone else does...

Complete the Claudia look

The Princess of Wales is also partial to a Fair Isle style, so as we head towards the festive season, we'll be keeping our eye out in case she wears hers again.

The rest of the new Brora collection is also well worth checking out, from trending Argyle knitwear to luxury leather pieces and a dreamy waxed cotton military trench coat.

Alternatively, if you have the fashion foresight to shop beyond the season you're in, there are some amazing bargains to be found in the Brora sale, including their bestselling gingham blouse in blue and some chic suede trainers.

