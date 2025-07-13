Celebrities and authors reveal 7 books they're reading this summer

What do the people who write books for a living like to read on their holidays? Here's what they told us

celebrities Ferne Cotton, Fern Britton and international author Isobel Allende smile, with 7 book covers overlaid beneath
(Image credit: Getty Images/ David Venni/Future)
Jump to category:
Zoe West's avatar
By
published
in News

We're a team of book lovers here at woman&home, and love nothing more than kicking back with a new novel or non-fiction book to broaden our minds.

This isn't just for fun – we plough through hundreds of books to bring you our summer book recommendations and the best Kindle book deals and audiobook deals and more.

But we're lucky enough to interview lots of celebrities and authors regularly, so couldn't resist asking a few of them what they're reading this summer. We've got recommendations here from Fearne Cotton, Fern Britton, Rob Rinder, authors Isabel Allende, Rachel Joyce and Lisa Jewell.

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton sits at a wooden table with her books Scripted and Little Things, at Fearne Cotton's 2024 Happy Place Festival

Fearne Cotton says she is seeking escapism with her book choices this summer

(Image credit: Dave Benett for Getty Images)

Atmosphere: a Love Story; the Number One Sunday Times Bestseller
Atmosphere: a Love Story by Taylor Jenkins Reid

TV presenter, podcaster and writer Fearne Cotton says: "I am going to Spain this summer and will read Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Atmosphere. I’m a huge fan and have read all her books. Taylor has an amazing knack at transporting her readers to another world where anything could happen. It’s pure escapism."

Fearne's own debut novel Scripted has just been released.

Fern Britton

Fern Britton for the June 2025 cover of woman&home

Fern Britton, who was woman&home magazine's June 2025 cover star, told us she is reading a destination novel this summer

(Image credit: David Venni/Future)

Captain Corelli's Mandolin: as Seen on Bbc Between the Covers
Captain Corelli's Mandolin by Louis de Bernières

TV host and author Fern Britton says, "I am going to read Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, as I’m off to Kefalonia, where the story of a soldier falling in love with someone else’s fiancé is set. I hope to catch glimpses of their spirits as I walk along a moon-dappled beach."

Fern's latest novel A Cornish Legacy was released in June.

Rob Rinder

Rob Rinder wears a navy shirt to a press event

Well-known author and barrister Rob Rinder says he is packing two novels for his summer holiday

(Image credit: Mike Marsland via Getty Images)

Middlemarch (wordsworth Classics)
Middlemarch by George Elliot

Rob Rinder says, "I’m indulging in a spot of Mediterranean island-hopping and will reacquaint myself with Middlemarch – George Eliot’s genius still stuns me with its sharp, psychological insight."

The Silver Bone: Longlisted for the International Booker Prize 2024 (the Kyiv Mysteries)
The Silver Bone by Andrey Kurkov

"Alongside Middlemarch, I'm also going to read The Silver Bone by Andrey Kurkov, its moral murkiness making for a delicious contrast," continues Rob.

Rob's own novel The Protest is out now.

Isabel Allende

Isabel Allende stands in front of a poster of the cover of her new book 'My Name is Emilia del Valle'

Literary legend Isabel Allende told us she will be reading several books by Samanta Schweblin this summer

(Image credit: Aldara Zarraoa via Getty Images)

Good and Evil and Other Stories: From the Three-Time International Booker Nominated Author of Fever Dream
Good and Evil and Other Stories by Samanta Schweblin

Author Isabel Allende says, "I’ll be staying at home and reading lots over summer – several books by Samanta Schweblin; I recommend her Good and Evil and Other Stories. She is a fabulous writer. Her stories are subtle, always haunting and deeply human."

Isabel's latest book My Name is Emilia del Valle is out now.

Rachel Joyce

A headshot of novelist author Rachel Joyce in a library

Sunday Times bestselling author Rachel Joyce tells us she's packing a lot of books for her summer holiday to France.

(Image credit: David Levenson via Getty Images)

The Wedding People: the Hilarious and Moving Million-Copy Bestseller
The Wedding People by Alison Espach

Bestselling author Rachel Joyce tells woman&home, "I’ll be in France with family and friends and there’ll be a lot of reading. The Wedding People by Alison Espach tells of Phoebe who, feeling her life is over, checks into a hotel with her cats’ painkillers – only to discover a wedding party. Irreverent, but tender and wise."

Rachel's latest book The Homemade God is out now.

Lisa Jewell

Author Lisa Jewell smiles alongside TV host Andy Cohen, who holds her new book Don't Let Him In, after discussing it on Season 22 episode 107 of his TV show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, in June 2025

Author Lisa Jewell lives and breathes thrillers – not only does she write them, she also packs others' crime books on holiday

(Image credit: Bravo via Getty Images)

Her Many Faces: ‘so Clever, so Gripping, so Timely’ Lucy Foley
Her Many Faces by Nicci Cloke

Author Lisa Jewell says, "We are having two or three micro holidays. The first is in Taormina in Sicily, and the book I’ll be reading is Her Many Faces by Nicci Cloke. It’s about a poisoning at a club in London and the waitress who stands accused of it."

Lisa's latest chilling work Don’t Let Him In is out now.

The front cover of Woman&Home magazine issue 311 (July) featuring Fern Britton wearing a butter yellow blazer
woman&home magazine

This article first appeared in the July 2025 issue of woman&home magazine.

Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.

Zoe West
Zoe West
Books Editor

It’s safe to say woman&home’s Books Editor Zoe West has read a LOT of books. An avid young bookworm obsessed with the misadventures of red-haired orphan Anne Shirley, Zoe never lost her love of reading. The fact she now gets to do it as her job is a constant source of wonderment for her. Zoe regularly interviews authors, writes features, hosts live book events and presents social media reels. She also judges book prizes, which includes this year’s Theakston Crime Novel of the Year and Nero Book Awards.