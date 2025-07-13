Celebrities and authors reveal 7 books they're reading this summer

We're a team of book lovers here at woman&home, and love nothing more than kicking back with a new novel or non-fiction book to broaden our minds.

But we're lucky enough to interview lots of celebrities and authors regularly, so couldn't resist asking a few of them what they're reading this summer. We've got recommendations here from Fearne Cotton, Fern Britton, Rob Rinder, authors Isabel Allende, Rachel Joyce and Lisa Jewell.

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton says she is seeking escapism with her book choices this summer (Image credit: Dave Benett for Getty Images)

Atmosphere: a Love Story by Taylor Jenkins Reid £10 at Amazon UK TV presenter, podcaster and writer Fearne Cotton says: "I am going to Spain this summer and will read Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Atmosphere. I’m a huge fan and have read all her books. Taylor has an amazing knack at transporting her readers to another world where anything could happen. It’s pure escapism." Fearne's own debut novel Scripted has just been released.

Fern Britton

Fern Britton, who was woman&home magazine's June 2025 cover star, told us she is reading a destination novel this summer (Image credit: David Venni/Future)

Captain Corelli's Mandolin by Louis de Bernières £9.99 at Amazon UK TV host and author Fern Britton says, "I am going to read Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, as I’m off to Kefalonia, where the story of a soldier falling in love with someone else’s fiancé is set. I hope to catch glimpses of their spirits as I walk along a moon-dappled beach." Fern's latest novel A Cornish Legacy was released in June.

Rob Rinder

Well-known author and barrister Rob Rinder says he is packing two novels for his summer holiday (Image credit: Mike Marsland via Getty Images)

Middlemarch by George Elliot £3.99 at Amazon UK Rob Rinder says, "I’m indulging in a spot of Mediterranean island-hopping and will reacquaint myself with Middlemarch – George Eliot’s genius still stuns me with its sharp, psychological insight." The Silver Bone by Andrey Kurkov £4.99 at Amazon UK "Alongside Middlemarch, I'm also going to read The Silver Bone by Andrey Kurkov, its moral murkiness making for a delicious contrast," continues Rob. Rob's own novel The Protest is out now.

Isabel Allende

Literary legend Isabel Allende told us she will be reading several books by Samanta Schweblin this summer (Image credit: Aldara Zarraoa via Getty Images)

Good and Evil and Other Stories by Samanta Schweblin £13.59 at Amazon UK Author Isabel Allende says, "I’ll be staying at home and reading lots over summer – several books by Samanta Schweblin; I recommend her Good and Evil and Other Stories. She is a fabulous writer. Her stories are subtle, always haunting and deeply human." Isabel's latest book My Name is Emilia del Valle is out now.

Rachel Joyce

Sunday Times bestselling author Rachel Joyce tells us she's packing a lot of books for her summer holiday to France. (Image credit: David Levenson via Getty Images)

The Wedding People by Alison Espach £7.99 at Amazon UK Bestselling author Rachel Joyce tells woman&home, "I’ll be in France with family and friends and there’ll be a lot of reading. The Wedding People by Alison Espach tells of Phoebe who, feeling her life is over, checks into a hotel with her cats’ painkillers – only to discover a wedding party. Irreverent, but tender and wise." Rachel's latest book The Homemade God is out now.

Lisa Jewell

Author Lisa Jewell lives and breathes thrillers – not only does she write them, she also packs others' crime books on holiday (Image credit: Bravo via Getty Images)