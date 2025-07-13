Celebrities and authors reveal 7 books they're reading this summer
What do the people who write books for a living like to read on their holidays? Here's what they told us
We're a team of book lovers here at woman&home, and love nothing more than kicking back with a new novel or non-fiction book to broaden our minds.
This isn't just for fun – we plough through hundreds of books to bring you our summer book recommendations and the best Kindle book deals and audiobook deals and more.
But we're lucky enough to interview lots of celebrities and authors regularly, so couldn't resist asking a few of them what they're reading this summer. We've got recommendations here from Fearne Cotton, Fern Britton, Rob Rinder, authors Isabel Allende, Rachel Joyce and Lisa Jewell.
Fearne Cotton
TV presenter, podcaster and writer Fearne Cotton says: "I am going to Spain this summer and will read Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Atmosphere. I’m a huge fan and have read all her books. Taylor has an amazing knack at transporting her readers to another world where anything could happen. It’s pure escapism."
Fearne's own debut novel Scripted has just been released.
Fern Britton
TV host and author Fern Britton says, "I am going to read Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, as I’m off to Kefalonia, where the story of a soldier falling in love with someone else’s fiancé is set. I hope to catch glimpses of their spirits as I walk along a moon-dappled beach."
Fern's latest novel A Cornish Legacy was released in June.
Rob Rinder
"Alongside Middlemarch, I'm also going to read The Silver Bone by Andrey Kurkov, its moral murkiness making for a delicious contrast," continues Rob.
Rob's own novel The Protest is out now.
Isabel Allende
Author Isabel Allende says, "I’ll be staying at home and reading lots over summer – several books by Samanta Schweblin; I recommend her Good and Evil and Other Stories. She is a fabulous writer. Her stories are subtle, always haunting and deeply human."
Isabel's latest book My Name is Emilia del Valle is out now.
Rachel Joyce
Bestselling author Rachel Joyce tells woman&home, "I’ll be in France with family and friends and there’ll be a lot of reading. The Wedding People by Alison Espach tells of Phoebe who, feeling her life is over, checks into a hotel with her cats’ painkillers – only to discover a wedding party. Irreverent, but tender and wise."
Rachel's latest book The Homemade God is out now.
Lisa Jewell
Author Lisa Jewell says, "We are having two or three micro holidays. The first is in Taormina in Sicily, and the book I’ll be reading is Her Many Faces by Nicci Cloke. It’s about a poisoning at a club in London and the waitress who stands accused of it."
Lisa's latest chilling work Don’t Let Him In is out now.
This article first appeared in the July 2025 issue of woman&home magazine.
It’s safe to say woman&home’s Books Editor Zoe West has read a LOT of books. An avid young bookworm obsessed with the misadventures of red-haired orphan Anne Shirley, Zoe never lost her love of reading. The fact she now gets to do it as her job is a constant source of wonderment for her. Zoe regularly interviews authors, writes features, hosts live book events and presents social media reels. She also judges book prizes, which includes this year’s Theakston Crime Novel of the Year and Nero Book Awards.