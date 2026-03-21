‘I think about dying every day’: Prue Leith gets candid about death and wants everyone else to do the same

The presenter says ‘We don’t talk about death enough,’ urging others to be more open about it

Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News
Prue Leith attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea
(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty)

The following content contains frank discussions of death and dying that some readers might find sensitive.

Prue Leith leaves no subject off the table during interviews and appearances, and has recently been very open about everything from her 13-year affair with her first husband, to intimacy later in life.

Article continues below

Prue began thinking and "planning" for her own death after the deaths of her brothers and her first husband. One of her brothers, she recalls had a "ghastly" death, which sparked fears of what her own could look like.

Her first husband, Rayne Kruger, died of emphysema. In conversation with The Guardian, Prue recalls his death being "incredibly upsetting."

"He didn’t want to die because he thought he should live for my sake and the children," she says, adding, "Sometimes he would not be able to breathe and doctors would have to get him on a trolley to get to the right equipment."

"Doctors shoved me out of the way and took him to a defibrillator. The next day I went back to the hospital and he was fine. I thought, how many times will we have to go through this?"

Her other brother passed away "in his bed, surrounded by family, with his cat under his arm." The family were able to gather, watch his favourite film with him, and witness his peaceful death.

"He wasn't in any pain," Prue says, wanting the same comfortable death for herself. "He had the perfect death," she shares, adding that death is a subject "we're not very good at talking about," urging for conversations about dying to become more mainstream.

"While I am healthy at the moment, I’d very much like to have a little lethal concoction sitting in a safe waiting for the right moment. And I’d rather it was legal," she concludes.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.