Is your dream watch out of your budget? This affordable, elegant gold-tone timepiece is under £60 - thank me later

,Watches are timeless, elegant and make for some of the best jewellery you can add to your style arsenal. Choose a sleek design, and it not only has practical applications, but it can help add polish to even your most casual ensembles, and with just refreshed batteries when needed, they can last for years, and even make great gifts to pass on.

Gold bracelet styles are often the most timeless, thanks to their vintage aesthetic; however, as with many jewellery and accessory items, prices can vary dramatically, and some of the most exquisite watches cost as much as or more than the best designer bags. But to find the best watches for women, you don't have to break the bank.

If like many, you've been lusting after the likes of the Baignoire de Cartier watchcrafted from 18ct yellow gold, with a signature oval design, but not the 20k price tag, I've got a great style swap for you. The Bellamy Ladies watch features a similar oval face, bright white dial and elegant Roman numerals. The bracelet wrist is gold alloy, instead of yellow gold, but that just means it's a very pocket-friendly £59.99.

Cartier Small Yellow Gold Baignoire de Cartier Watch £19,400 at Harrods With a sleek bangle strap and delicate oval face, the Baignoire de Cartier watch is a timeless, elegant wristwatch that you'll pass on for generations. Made from 18ct gold, in Switzerland, it's certainly a future heirloom that's worth the investment, but understandably not something everyone can indulge in. Sekonda Bellamy Ladies Watch £59.99 at Sekonda This Sekonda watch is vastly more affordable than the Cartier style, crafted from gold alloy, which is a mix of gold and other metals. The mix also makes the gold highly durable, so it's great for everyday wear, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit.

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Calvin Klein Analogue Quartz Movement Watch £159 at Amazon Calvin Klein is a coveted designer runway brand, and this bangle-style watch is a great buy that will give you the look of the Cartier design for less. The watch is water resistant, too, and can be snapped up in gold, silver or rose gold. Anthropologie Stone Watch Bracelet £48 at Anthropologie If it's the delicate, jewellery-inspired design of Cartier and Sekonda's watches that you love, this timepiece from Anthropologie can really be treated like a piece of jewellery more than a timepiece. Its strap is stunning, with dainty stones adding pops of colour. Coach Women's Sammy Watch £175 at John Lewis With a white oval face, but a more chainlink-style bracelet wrist strap, this Coach iteration feels like a cool and contemporary take on the aesthetic. Wearable with any outfit, team it with casual jeans or style it up with occasionwear.

The gold tone of the Bellamy watch gives warmth to all skin tones, so if you’ve been wondering ‘what colour suits me,' you can rest assured that this watch will look right at home on your wrist. Plus, thanks to its sleek strap, adding it to your usual bracelet stack is a breeze, and it won’t feel clunky against any of the bangles or chains you already wear day-to-day.

Of course, the price difference here is pretty staggering, with the Sekonda design costing just £60. This is a contemporary watch made of less expensive materials, but it does deliver a similar aesthetic, albeit without the branding and real gold. The Baignoire de Cartier retails for a cool £20k, and is crafted from 18ct gold, which is a mixture of 75% gold and 25% other metals, the latter of which helps to harden gold so it is more durable. The Sekonda design is made from gold alloy, which mixes an unspecified gold with other metals like copper, silver, and zinc to make it a much harder and more durable material, so it won’t be damaged by everyday wear.

The straps of the two watches also differ. The Cartier boasts a solid, bangle-like strap with a hinge fastening, while the Sekonda style creates a bangle appearance at the front with gold alloy panels before transitioning into a delicate chain strap at the back. But these are the concessions needed to get the look for less, and I think you'll agree, the Sekonda watch, even in its own right, is an impressive and attractive timepiece that adds a luxe look to any outfit.