Not trainers, not sandals, Heidi Klum shares the warm-weather-ready shoe to pair with cropped jeans
Before she wowed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Heidi Klum caught our attention with a much more discreet look
While all eyes are on the red carpet as celebrities arrive for the 79th Cannes Film Festival, our attention has been captured by the casual, polished look that preceded Heidi Klum’s dazzling appearance – and it’s one that we’ve immediately bookmarked to help inspire our elevated everyday dressing this season.
On May 11th, Heidi arrived in Cannes wearing one of the chicest jeans and a blazer outfits we’ve seen so far this spring. With an oversized black blazer layered over her black shirt, she introduced a relaxed and casual feel to the look with a pair of straight-leg, cropped denim jeans in a spring-ready light wash and finished the outfit with a pair of preppy loafers.
Accessorising with a quilted denim Chanel bag and a pair of oval sunglasses, it was definitely her cropped jeans that caught our attention. The denim style is quickly becoming a celebrity favourite this season, with the shorter silhouette ideal for warmer weather, and Heidi proves that loafers are the shoe to wear with this ankle-skimming jean style.
Shop Heidi Klum's Elevated Everyday Look
Cropped jeans are taking off as one of the biggest denim trends for 2026, thanks to their shorter hem length, updating the classic denim look into something more warm-weather friendly. This pair are timeless, flattering, and so versatile.
While loafers themselves don’t feature heavily in the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, other preppy styles like boat shoes and jazz shoes do. Their popularity is now heralding a return to more classic and timeless footwear, which means loafers are ideal for the season ahead, especially for teaming with cropped jeans, as they add a polished feel, and the cut works well with ankle-skimming bottoms.
If you're wondering what socks to wear with loafers, the current trend is to wear showy socks with your smart flats, but Heidi kept things sleek and sockless, showing off more of the ankle and foot, which helps to balance oversized blazers.
Heidi lent into the preppy feel of her outfit by styling her jeans with a shirt and a blazer. We always love the jeans and blazer pairing as an effortlessly elevated outfit formula, but Heidi’s look is a standout, as it is one that feels both timeless and timely. Pairing light wash jeans with all black felt so refined and, of course, we love how easy it is to recreate this look at every price point.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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