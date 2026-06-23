Katie Holmes elevates straight-leg jeans with Chanel's iconic toe-cap pumps – I've found £23 flats with the same feel for less.

Chanel's toe-cap shoes may sit high on your wish list, but these affordable flats capture the same look for less

Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News
Image of Katie Holmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there is one designer shoe that is consistently on fashion people's wishlist, it's Chanel's iconic cap-toe pumps or ballet flats. Elegant, timeless and instantly recognisable, they are a shoe that many people dream of owning.

Earlier this month, Katie Holmes was seen in New York in a pair of almond-toe Chanel Slingbacks, so naturally, I've been on the hunt for the best designer lookalikes and found an affordable pair on Amazon.

These elevated slingbacks by Dream Pairs feature a toe-cap similar to Chanel's iconic design, a strap and a flat design that makes them ideal for everyday wear.

Image of Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)