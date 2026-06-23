Katie Holmes elevates straight-leg jeans with Chanel's iconic toe-cap pumps – I've found £23 flats with the same feel for less.
Chanel's toe-cap shoes may sit high on your wish list, but these affordable flats capture the same look for less
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If there is one designer shoe that is consistently on fashion people's wishlist, it's Chanel's iconic cap-toe pumps or ballet flats. Elegant, timeless and instantly recognisable, they are a shoe that many people dream of owning.
Earlier this month, Katie Holmes was seen in New York in a pair of almond-toe Chanel Slingbacks, so naturally, I've been on the hunt for the best designer lookalikes and found an affordable pair on Amazon.
These elevated slingbacks by Dream Pairs feature a toe-cap similar to Chanel's iconic design, a strap and a flat design that makes them ideal for everyday wear.