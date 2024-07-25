Oysho is the best high street store you’ve never heard of - and here are my 12 must-have items
From innovative sportswear to the best swimsuits this brand will be your new go-to
Oysho has been one of the best kept secrets; however, it's about time that secret got shared. With comfy lounge wear, luxurious linen, and innovative sportswear, this brand will become your go-to place for your wardrobe essentials.
If you're looking for a capsule wardrobe refresh, Oysho is the name you need to know. Positioned as a refined and stylish brand, it's quickly becoming a go-to for fashion lovers seeking high-quality staples.
Originally founded in Barcelona, Oshyo has actually been around since the early 2000s and is owned by Inditex, making it a sister brand to Zara. So if your wardrobe consists of Zara jeans and other brand staples, Oshyo will quickly become your new go-to.
They are making waves in the fashion world with refined colour palettes, versatile sport-wear pieces, including their famous compression leggings, and their commitment to sustainable practices. Their collections combine contemporary design with everyday function, and they use technology to create innovative materials, such as their comforlux fabric.
We've chosen some of our top picks, from comfy linen pieces ideal for summer work outfits to some of the best bathing suits for women over 50, plus we've included some sale must-haves too.
Oysho Swimwear
This is one of the best bathing suits for women over 50, and it features a halter neck and an open back. This piece also has removable cups for added support. Plus it comes in three other colours including a dark pink.
This asymmetrical swimsuit has a cut out detail at the back and around the waist. And the crochet fabric is perfect for warm-weather styling, making this a summer must-have.
Oysho leggings
Black cycle leggings with a high waisted cut and a white piping detail down the leg. These are perfect for those who want leisure wear in the warmer weather.
Now in the sale and selling out quick, these Comfortlux leggings are in a lightweight high-stretch fabric, which provides comfort without limiting movement.
Also in the sale, these high-rise leggings come in a stylish khaki colour and are made with high-strength fabric. Perfect to pair with the best white trainers.
Oysho Linen
This linen bomber jacket features front and side pockets, and is made from 100% linen. Style this with a white jeans outfit and for a fabulous summer look.
These wide straight-leg trousers have an adjustable drawstring waist and a stylish wide slit detail. Dress up with a blouse and raffia wedge sandals, or wear day-to-day with flats.
Oysho Sale
This medium support sports bra with removable padding is great for moderate impact sports. Style with matching khaki leggings, and the best white trainers.
A long-sleeved crop top made from Comfortlux a high-strength breathable fabric that's designed to fit and flatter your figure.
Is Oysho owned by Zara?
Oysho and Zara have the same owners, the Inditex group. This means that they are sister brands, however, they both have distinctly different designs, production processes and approaches. Oysho distinguishes itself from Zara through an emphasis on eco-friendly materials, making it even more appealing.
Is Oysho a good brand?
Oysho's emphasis on innovation and quality for sports and leisure wear makes them an excellent brand. They offer a range of materials that are designed for performance and comfort, making them ahead in the leisure wear sector. Plus, their designs are stylish and refined, making them a go-to place for wardrobe staples.
Does Oysho run big or small?
If you are unsure of what size you need, make sure you look at the Oysho sizing guide before purchasing an item, there are details on specific garment sizes, and it's easy to navigate.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
