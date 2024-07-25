Oysho is the best high street store you’ve never heard of - and here are my 12 must-have items

Oysho has been one of the best kept secrets; however, it's about time that secret got shared. With comfy lounge wear, luxurious linen, and innovative sportswear, this brand will become your go-to place for your wardrobe essentials.

If you're looking for a capsule wardrobe refresh, Oysho is the name you need to know. Positioned as a refined and stylish brand, it's quickly becoming a go-to for fashion lovers seeking high-quality staples.

Originally founded in Barcelona, Oshyo has actually been around since the early 2000s and is owned by Inditex, making it a sister brand to Zara. So if your wardrobe consists of Zara jeans and other brand staples, Oshyo will quickly become your new go-to.

They are making waves in the fashion world with refined colour palettes, versatile sport-wear pieces, including their famous compression leggings, and their commitment to sustainable practices. Their collections combine contemporary design with everyday function, and they use technology to create innovative materials, such as their comforlux fabric.

We've chosen some of our top picks, from comfy linen pieces ideal for summer work outfits to some of the best bathing suits for women over 50, plus we've included some sale must-haves too.

Oysho Swimwear

Oysho Black Rib Halter Swimsuit £39.99 at Oysho This is one of the best bathing suits for women over 50, and it features a halter neck and an open back. This piece also has removable cups for added support. Plus it comes in three other colours including a dark pink. Oysho Asymmetric Crochet Trikini £49.99 at Oysho This asymmetrical swimsuit has a cut out detail at the back and around the waist. And the crochet fabric is perfect for warm-weather styling, making this a summer must-have. Oysho Contrast Trim Halterneck Bikini Top £25.99 at Oysho This halterneck bikini top with contrasting pink and red trim is simply stunning. Pair with the matching bikini briefs for the ultimate pool-side look.

Oysho leggings

Oysho Linen

Oysho Grey Linen Bomber Jacket £69.99 at Oysho This linen bomber jacket features front and side pockets, and is made from 100% linen. Style this with a white jeans outfit and for a fabulous summer look. Oysho Straight Cut Linen Trousers £69.99 at Oysho These wide straight-leg trousers have an adjustable drawstring waist and a stylish wide slit detail. Dress up with a blouse and raffia wedge sandals, or wear day-to-day with flats. Oysho Linen Long-Sleeved Shirt £55.99 at Oysho If you're still on the hunt for a linen shirt, then this is a fantastic option. Plus it comes in eleven colour ways, from toffee to bright blue.

Oysho Sale

Is Oysho owned by Zara?

Oysho and Zara have the same owners, the Inditex group. This means that they are sister brands, however, they both have distinctly different designs, production processes and approaches. Oysho distinguishes itself from Zara through an emphasis on eco-friendly materials, making it even more appealing.

Is Oysho a good brand?

Oysho's emphasis on innovation and quality for sports and leisure wear makes them an excellent brand. They offer a range of materials that are designed for performance and comfort, making them ahead in the leisure wear sector. Plus, their designs are stylish and refined, making them a go-to place for wardrobe staples.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Does Oysho run big or small?

If you are unsure of what size you need, make sure you look at the Oysho sizing guide before purchasing an item, there are details on specific garment sizes, and it's easy to navigate.