Lisa Snowdon has the most enviable holiday wardrobe, and her boho Boden dress is now in my shopping basket

If you’ve booked flights to somewhere exotic and you're now on the hunt for some sunshine-ready staples to throw in your suitcase, I urge you to take a sneak peek at Lisa Snowdon’s latest Instagram snaps for some wardrobe inspiration.

The 53-year-old shared photos from a recent trip to Ibiza, and her outfit choices were absolutely perfect. Her suitcase included statement dresses and separates, and as I scrolled through, it was like a masterclass in how to dress for a beach holiday.

Lisa opted for two dresses by Queen of Archives, which had a very similar red and patterned vibe, though one was short and playful while the other was longer in length and had more of a boho feel.

She also wore a stunning white and green printed maxi dress by Boden, which is my favourite look of them all and is currently up for grabs with a 25% discount. Finally, she opted for a Tabitha Webb tie-dye shirt for a boat trip. Each outfit ticked off some of the current spring/summer fashion trends and worked well for warm weather plans, while still being very easy to wear for every day post-holiday.

Shop The Look

Queens of Archive , August Floral Mini DressExact Match

Queens of Archive
August Floral Mini Dress

This cheerful mini dress complete with wide short sleeves and ruffles is a gorgeous choice for a beachside cocktail or dinner. Finish with shiny gold sandals and oversized sunglasses.

Boden, Lola Blouson Maxi DressExact Match
Boden
Lola Blouson Maxi Dress

The bold colourway and jumbo print make this floaty dress a winner in the style stakes, plus the linen-cotton blend fabric makes it breathable and comfy to wear in the heat. You can currently get 25% off with the code 7N7G - making it £132, reduced from £176.

Queens of Archive , Cassie Boho Maxi DressExact Match

Queens of Archive
Cassie Boho Maxi Dress

Wondering what is boho style? The combination of mixed vintage-style prints, floaty fabrics and 70s-style sleeves on this dress makes for a gorgeous example of the laidback trend.

Love Sunshine , Tie Dye Print Satin Shirt
Love Sunshine
Tie Dye Print Satin Shirt

Lisa's exact shirt is no longer available but you can recreate her look with this floaty tie dye button down. Wear it as a loose cover-up on the beach or tuck in to white linen trousers for travelling.

Mint Velvet , Red Floral Print Maxi Dress
Mint Velvet
Red Floral Print Maxi Dress

This gorgeous design is practically crying out for sunshine! Wear with a wide brimmed hat and comfy sandals or add some glam points with shiny gold jewels and wedged espadrilles.

White Stuff , Toni Long Sleeve Shirt Dress
White Stuff
Toni Long Sleeve Shirt Dress

A bold botanical dress like this one can be worn as it is or layer it open over your swimsuit if youre feeling a little anxious about flashing some flesh while poolside.

The key to savvy holiday packing is to choose pieces that can be worn in a couple of ways, so you will save space in your case and have less to think about while you're away.

Lisa's bold dresses and printed shirt are perfect examples, as they can be used as a chic beach cover-up or an easy look for a day of shopping and exploring, but can then be dressed up with heels and a clutch for when the sun goes down.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

