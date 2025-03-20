Classy spots and stripes: stylish celebrities show us how to wear animal print

Animal print is always on-trend and there are so many options when it comes to wearing this timeless look. From fierce leopard print to bold zebra print, there's a whole host of options to experiment with.

The perfect way to jazz up a simple outfit or make a fashion statement, animal print is a trend loved by the stars and can be easily worked into your own wardrobe. From cute accessories to striking suits, these celebrities' looks are ideal for when you're seeking some style inspiration.

Sienna Miller

Style icon Sienna Miller crushed it with yet another chic outfit at a Soho House event in December 2024. Sienna wore a matching three-piece suit, which consisted of a tiger print jacket, fitted waistcoat and wide-leg trousers - and all of it is from the star's M&S collection! Wearing her blonde locks loose and flowing, Sienna completed her look with vampy nails and black brogues.

Adele

Sometimes a statement coat is the only way and if you need any proof, Adele is your inspiration right here. Stepping out with partner Rich Paul, the singer looked gorgeous in a chic leopard-print coat. Adding more glamour, Adele wore her hair big and bouncy, along with winged eyeliner and a nude pout.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren looked wonderfully chic in this snake print shirt dress during London Fashion Week. The iconic actor's midi dress mainly consisted of a brown python print, but the collar and sleeves were a bold burgundy hue. Helen accessorised with a matching wine-coloured clutch and black ankle boots. Meanwhile, her purple shades and silver hoops finished off this glam look.

Trinny Woodall

Trinny Woodall added a touch of leopard print to her outfit with a chic scarf that she draped around her neck. The rest of the presenter's outfit was just as stylish, featuring a checked coat and wine-hued trousers.

Whoopi Goldberg

Proof that animal print is the perfect option for adding interest to an outfit, Whoopi Goldberg opted for zebra-print loafers while out and about in New York. The actor completed her look with an all-black shirt and trousers combo, which she wore under her sporty raincoat.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss always nails leopard print and there was no exception when she attended The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in May 2022. The supermodel looked glamorous in a long-sleeve leopard print jumpsuit, which she paired with a black clutch and gold open-toe heels.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria made a statement on the red carpet with this snake print co-ord in September 2019. The actor opted for a matching python print blouse and midi skirt combo. Adding a pop of colour, Eva held onto a Barbie pink clutch that matched her bright pink stilettos.

Gwen Stefani

Leopard print can work in a whole heap of different colours, which Gwen Stefani demonstrated with this bold outfit. The No Doubt singer wore a cute wrap dress featuring leopard print in chic white, bright red, and sky blue. Strutting around in a pair of black pointed heels, Gwen wore her trademark blonde locks loose and bouncy.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen was photographed looking chic in a figure-hugging maxi dress that featured a gold and black tiger print. The floor-length strappy number also featured a low-cut neckline, which showed off the singer's silver choker necklace. Lily wore her blonde barnet up and opted for glowy, bronzed make-up.

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne brought glamour to the red carpet in this tiger print dress. The Aussie actor's strapless maxi dress featured a shimmering black and green version of the animal print. Keeping things simple with a pair of black strappy sandals, Rose styled her balayage bob into beach waves.

Katy Perry

We love Katy Perry's power suit that she wore out and about in California in 2020. The coral-hued leopard print jacket and trousers combo looked seriously stylish on the star - and it even matched the singer's hair, which had been dyed a pastel pink colour. Katy accessorised with perplex sandals but continued the colour theme with pink eyeshadow and nails.

Davina McCall

Davina McCall showed us how leopard print can work with a neutral-toned outfit when she was snapped in London in 2020. The presenter kept it simple with a brown coat, which matched her trousers and bag in a similar hue. Continuing with the brown palette, Davina opted for a pair of leopard print platform boots that added a glamorous finish to the get-up.

Ashley Roberts

We love this chic co-ord that Ashley Roberts was snapped in after her Heart Radio breakfast show in February 2025. Ashley's grey snake print shirt and trousers combo looked fab on the stylish star. The presenter kept warm in a grey-hued coat and finished off her look with a black handbag and shades.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes kept it simple with a trench and boots combo during the promotion of her book. The stylish star wore a classic camel-hued trench, but the standout item were the statement snake print over-the-knee boots. Keeping with the theme of her book, Rochelle wore her brown locks in shiny, bouncy curls.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attended Paris Fashion Week in January 2023 and ticked all the boxes with this very glamorous get-up. The actor opted for a strappy minidress covered in a sequin leopard print, which matched her embellished leggings. Not stopping there, Anne's clutch and high-heeled pumps also featured the same leopard print pattern. Anne finished off the look with dazzling jewellery and super shiny hair.

Amanda Holden

If a classic leopard print hue isn't enough, opt for pink, just like Amanda Holden has done here. The presenter wore a bold high-neck top that didn't just feature leopard print, but also etchings of leopard faces. Continuing with the pink theme, Amanda added a satin midi skirt to the look, which was paired with a classic black bag and shoes combo.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain looked glamorous on the red carpet in this tiger print number. The Don't Impress Me Much singer opted for a sheer gold-hued dress that featured a cut-out neckline and shoulders. Continuing with the gold theme, the star wore a statement-beaded choker and rocked a bouncy blowout.

Serena Williams

Leopard print can jazz up a simple outfit and Serena Williams proved this with her look at an event in Miami. The tennis star draped a chic leopard print scarf over a classic LBD for a stylish finish. Her gold open-toe pumps and watch were the perfect accessories to complete the look.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham went all out in this statement ensemble when out and about in New York. The star wore a matching white and orange skirt and jacket combo, as well as wearing a bright shirt underneath. But the standout piece were her incredible leopard print stiletto boots.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone looked stylish in leopard print at a red carpet-event in December 2021. The actor's maxi dress was covered in the classic print and featured a flattering tie belt. Sharon wore a black jacket draped over her shoulders and accessorised with a pair of bold pink hoop earrings.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Sometimes there's nothing quite like a monochrome outfit, as demonstrated perfectly here by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Wearing a zebra print knee-length skirt and strappy black cami, the supermodel looked effortlessly cool. Keeping with the black theme, Rosie added rectangular shades, barely-there sandals and a clutch.

Rihanna

If anyone can nail leopard print for any occasion, it's going to be RiRi. Looking every inch the superstar that she is, the singer wore a leopard print mini dress and leopard print jacket, which featured black fluffy sleeves. Clutching a faux-fux Louis Vuitton bag, Rihanna wore some very cool aviator shades and stacks of silver jewellery.

Mel B

Naturally, we had to include the queen of leopard print, Mel B. Stepping out in New York, the Spice Girl wore a chic leopard print coat over her black top. Making even more of a statement, Mel added a pair of denim lace-up thigh-high boots and some glamorous black sunnies.

Reese Witherspoon

Sometimes all you need is a little leopard print accessory to pep up an outfit. Reese Witherspoon did just this with her cute loafers that she teamed with a navy pencil skirt and pinstripe shirt. The actor wore her blonde locks tousled and added a pop of colour with a red handbag.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes showed us how easy it is to wear not one, but two animal print pieces. The actor wore a gorgeous camel-hued coat, but it was her accessories that really grabbed our attention. Katie held onto a chic leopard print clutch and strutted around in zebra print boots - what a combo!

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger made a statement in this strappy leopard print midi dress while out in New York in November 2024. Keeping the rest of her look simple, the singer wore her shiny black hair up and accessorised with gold jewellery.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek opted for a tiger print in this strappy dress that featured a ruffled neckline. The star added a pair of gold barely-there sandals and a pendant necklace to her look - and finished things off with a slick of burgundy lippy.

Cher

We love a good old statement jacket and it looks like Cher does too! The singer wore a cropped green leopard print jacket that matched her similar-hued chaps belt. Not stopping there with her bold look, Cher's jeans were embellished with beads and leather and featured a frayed hem.

Claudia Winkleman

Shunning the traditional brown and black colour combo, Claudia Winkleman added a splash of colour with this gorgeous red leopard print dress. Featuring puff sleeves and a layered skirt, the presenter's nude heels perfectly complemented the dress. The star completed her look with a black clutch and her trademark eyeliner.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian was papped looking very glamorous in October 2021. The star paired a strappy green leopard print top with black patent leather trousers and pointed heels. Kourtney styled her black hair into a sleek and shiny blunt bob, as well as flaunting a smoky eye.

Jessica Alba

We love Jessica Alba's low-key look that she was photographed rocking in October 2024. The star kept it casual in a grey t-shirt and joggers combo but added a touch of glam with her crossbody leopard print bag.