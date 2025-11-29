Not walking or lifting weights - expert PT reveals the six-step workout to protect bone density with age

Everyone has different reasons for exercising, but if you’re a woman in midlife, protecting your bone health is probably toward the top of that list. It's one of the many reasons why experts recommend exercises like strength training and other weight-bearing exercises.

Bone density starts to decline in our 30s, but it speeds up during perimenopause as we lose the protection of oestrogen. As oestrogen falls, we need to find another way to look after our bone and muscle health. That could be lifting weights or walking - or it could be a jumping workout.

Fitness expert for ITV’s Lorraine weekday programme, Shakira Akabusi, says “it’s never too late” to start moving to improve our bone health. “Typically, we see people start to cut out impact exercise as they get older,” she tells host Lorraine Kelly. “They might try to avoid it, but actually jumping, plyometric exercise is so good for our bones and muscles.”

Try this jumping workout

The Jump Workout: Ways to Improve Bone Density and Strength | Lorraine - YouTube Watch On

1. Heel drops

Even something as simple as lifting our heels up and down can create the vibrations in our bones needed to create new bone growth and increase bone density.

Shakira says you should stand with your legs hip-width apart and raise your heels up and down off the floor. She says this “low-impact movement” is a great place to start if you’re new to jumping.

2. Small jumps

If you find the heel drops above easy, Shakira recommends trying small jumps. She says these can be done with “both feet or jumping from one foot to the next”.

This keeps the impact light but builds on the intensity, and will fire up your legs from your quads down to your calves. It'll also start to increase your heart rate.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Side jumps

Once you feel comfortable doing the small jumps, Shakira suggests trying to jump on one leg at a time, with a small jump in the centre in between.

It's a bit of a “coordination challenge” and a good balance exercise, but if you can do it for a minute while you’re in the kitchen waiting for the kettle to boil, it can really make a difference.

4. Rotational jumps

For anyone looking for something a bit trickier, Shakira recommends rotational jumps which she says are also a “bit of a brain challenge”.

These involve jumping 90 or 180 degrees around in a circle and will help to challenge your balance, stamina and mobility.

Make sure you plant your feet firmly on the ground with each jump to maintain stability, and do them slowly so you don’t get dizzy.

5. Box jumps

Plyometric exercises are movements that quickly stretch a muscle (for example, when you sit down in a squat) and then contract it forcefully (when you push up from a squat). They are powerful and help to build "explosive strength", which in turn helps build muscle and improve balance and mobility.

With your legs hip-width apart, jump with two feet up onto a stable platform such as a step, chair, or bench in the gym. Then step carefully back down.

“This gives slightly more impact, but again is really great for our bones,” says Shakira.

6. Forward jump

If you can do all the other exercises in this jumping workout, then it's time for the "top level movement", says Shakira. This involves a “lot of power and strength, working our muscles and bones”.

With her knees slightly bent, Shakira explains that you “bend down, jump forwards and then walk gently back”. This type of jump is a great quadricep exercise and gives the hamstrings and glutes a really good workout. It also raises your heart rate.

How long should a jumping workout be?

Aim for as many jumps as you can do in one minute, says the trainer. After one minute, take a rest for 1 minute, and jump again. Try each type of jump 3 times. If you do this, you'll have a 20-minute jumping workout, which is more than enough to see positive changes to bone density and overall health.

For post-menopausal women, studies suggest that combining a jumping workout with other approaches, such as increased vitamin D intake, is the best way to see results. Always speak to your doctor.

Why is jumping a good workout?

Firstly, “we get that impact when we land on the ground, and the body absorbs that impact”, which Shakira says “stimulates the production of bone-building cells and synovial fluid”. This is the liquid around our joints, which protects and keeps them lubricated. It's essential.

Secondly, we experience a “shortening and then lengthening of our muscles as we jump”. That's the plyometric exercise. As we work against gravity, the “sudden lengthening pulls on our bones and stimulates the production of bone-building cells”.

And of course, jumping can be fun too. It takes us back to our childhood, keeping us young, even as we’re ageing. You just need to remember to keep your pelvic floor engaged when you’re doing it - and maybe throw in a couple of Kegel exercises into your workout routine.

Who can't do a jumping workout?

If you have prior joint problems, pain or discomfort in the joints in your lower body, or you've been expressly told to avoid high-impact exercise like running and jumping, then you shouldn't do a jumping workout.

If this is the case, Shakira recommends trying swimming workouts, walking or cycling workouts instead, as these are also great for our bones and joints, but are low-impact.