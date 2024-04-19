I've got the £31 CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings everyone is talking about – and, yes, they really are that good

I'm a huge fan of Lululemon - I've had Align leggings forever and they have long topped my list of favourite gym leggings. But a while ago a friend of mine, who is also a big fan of Lulu, recommended CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings, saying, and I quote, 'you can barely tell the difference in the material, and they're less than half the price!'.

I'd never heard of them before, but I have to say she made a compelling case. However, when I found the brand on Amazon at £31, I was sceptical about the quality. But at such an affordable price, I took the plunge, opting for the 25-inch black faux leather pair. With a little extra shine, if they didn't pass the squat test, the faux leather look would be nice for every day, especially with some of the best white trainers.

I was convinced the CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings wouldn't come close to the comfort and support of my beloved Lulus. But I was wrong. I cannot underestimate how incredible these leggings are – so much so they very quickly secured a place in our pick of the best black gym leggings.

The material is, as the title suggests, buttery soft, and feel luxurious against my skin. And the fit (which is true to size) is perfect, with enough stretch to be able to move comfortably, while providing a good level of support to make me feel held in. They create a really lovely silhouette on my legs, which makes me feel really confident when wearing them They are, hands down, the best Lululemon alternatives you can buy. Oh, and they pass the squat test too!

Shop CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings

CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Leggings £31 at Amazon This is exact pair I have, and I practically live in them. They are not a shiny as the image makes out, which I found a good thing. They are subtle, and not at all obviously faux leather, which I love. They style elevates the look of any outfit I pair them with, and the quality makes them perfect for gym and every day wear. CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Leggings £31 on Amazon Another brilliant feature of the CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings is the range of colours they come in - and I just love this shade of pink. Perfect for spring and summer, this beautiful hue will put a spring in your step before you even get to the gym. CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Leggings £31 at Amazon As I mentioned above the CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings are great for gym, but also for everyday, and I'm particularly loving this colour for the latter. A beautiful neutral shade, perfect for spring, you could team this with a gorgeous crisp white t-shirt, cropped trench and a pick from this year's sunglasses trends to make a gorgeous casual day outfit.

Shop more CRZ Yoga Butterluxe

CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe Y-back Sports Bra £27 at Amazon The CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings feel so great on my bottom half, I want my torso to enjoy the same level of comfort, so I've recently bought this CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Y-back sports bra. It's designed for low impact sports, so will be great for yoga and pilates, as well as everyday. CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe Vest Top £31 at Amazon I love the length of these CRZ Yoga Butterluxe vest tops, and the variety of colour on offer. Made from exactly the same material as the leggings, this workout top has a built-in bra, with removable pads, removing the need for an added layer and adding comfort. CRZ Yoga Womens Butterluxe Yoga Shorts £23 at Amazon The weather is set to heat up this weekend, and as we head into the warmer months, I'll be investing in a pair of these buttery-soft CRZ Yoga shorts. I love how there are four different lengths options with these - 2.5, 4, 6 and 8-inches - so there's an option for everyone's comfort and coverage preference. The image pictured is the 6-inch version, for reference.

Do CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings pass the squat test?

Indeed they do, and they don't deteriorate over time or with washing. I've had my pair for well over a year now, wear them at least twice a week and they showing no signs of wear. In this photo below I am stretching the fabric to not only show the faux leather shine, but how under pressure, the material remains opaque.

I realise me pulling them and squatting under load is very different, but I am always asking my friends who spot me (lucky them), on my first squat if my leggings are cracking (pun very much intended) under the pressure, and so far it's a firm no.

(Image credit: Kerrie Hughes)

Does CRZ Yoga run big?

Based on my experience, and thousands of reviews on Amazon, CRZ Yoga fit is true to size, so your usual dress size should fit nicely. Being activewear and the material the clothing is made from means there is a lot of stretch and comfort, but I would still stick to your normal sizing for the best experience.

Where is CRZ Yoga from?

CRZ Yoga is an activewear brand owned by Guangzhou Jumi Network Technology Co Ltd – a leading company in China – that focuses on affordable technical athleisure wear.