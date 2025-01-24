We couldn't stop thinking about Claudia Winkleman's shiny hair, so found her 3 go-to gloss-boosters

Delivering a healthy glossy shine, Claudia Winkleman's hairstylist has lifted the lid on the three haircare must-haves when styling the presenter's iconic hairdo - and they're currently all on sale, too.

While we've been glued to our TV screens watching the drama unfold on series three of The Traitors, we've also been sidetracked by the enviable glossiness of Claudia Winkleman's recognisable banged bob. So, as someone whose job is to scout out the exact products hidden away in celebrity beauty bags, I made it my mission to uncover the haircare buys behind her locks - much like the time we tracked down Claudia Winkleman's eyeliner and her standout red lipstick.

Using the same detective skills, I've found the exact trio of haircare heroes that her hairstylist relies on for her undeniably healthy shine. In even better news, they all have 20% off right now, making it the perfect time to unlock the presenter's salon-worthy shine for yourself.

Get 20% off now Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray: was £27 now £21.60 at Cult Beauty Global Bag an impressive 20% discount on Color Wow's popular Dream Coat Supernatural Spray by shopping at Cult Beauty. A true staple within your haircare arsenal, this mist provides an invisible shield over your locks, protecting the strands from the effects of humidity and harsh weather conditions. The result? It leaves your hair silky, glossy and truly weightless.

Claudia Winkleman's shine-boosting haircare trio

We'll always happily take haircare recommendations from an A-lister known for their iconic hairstyle (ahem, Claudia), but while the presenter uses Head and Shoulders shampoo to cleanse her locks, it's her shine-boosting hair styling products we're honing in on.

In an interview with The Independent Claudia's hairstylist of five years, Amy Short, revealed the three staple styling products she reaches for when it comes to that iconic fringed bob: “[My] go-to products for Claudia’s hair are Color Wow dream coat, Color Wow one-minute transformation cream and Davines shimmer spray.”

A post shared by ..........Amy.......... (@amyhair4) A photo posted by on

For those looking to recreate Claudia Winkleman's shiny hair, first prep your damp hair by misting Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray onto the strands. It's important to note that this product requires heat for its magical capabilities to be activated, so immediately follow by blow-drying your locks with one of the best hair dryers.

Once dried, Short applies Color Wow's Pop and Lock glossing serum throughout Claudia's tresses, before completing her styling of choice (typically either sleek straight or a loose wave) with ghd's Platinum+ Straighteners - which we gave a promising four stars out of five in our in-depth ghd Platinum hair straightener review. The final secret step to unlocking Claudia's mirror-like shine lies with a spritz of Davines' Shimmer Spray. And voilà, you have Winkleman's sough-after pearlescent strands