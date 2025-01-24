We couldn't stop thinking about Claudia Winkleman's shiny hair, so found her 3 go-to gloss-boosters

We know the exact products her hairstylist uses...

Claudia Winkleman with black wavy bob and block fringe, with a green marbled background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Joe Maher / Stringer)
Sennen Prickett
By
published
in Features

Delivering a healthy glossy shine, Claudia Winkleman's hairstylist has lifted the lid on the three haircare must-haves when styling the presenter's iconic hairdo - and they're currently all on sale, too.

While we've been glued to our TV screens watching the drama unfold on series three of The Traitors, we've also been sidetracked by the enviable glossiness of Claudia Winkleman's recognisable banged bob. So, as someone whose job is to scout out the exact products hidden away in celebrity beauty bags, I made it my mission to uncover the haircare buys behind her locks - much like the time we tracked down Claudia Winkleman's eyeliner and her standout red lipstick.

Using the same detective skills, I've found the exact trio of haircare heroes that her hairstylist relies on for her undeniably healthy shine. In even better news, they all have 20% off right now, making it the perfect time to unlock the presenter's salon-worthy shine for yourself.

Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish
Get 20% off now
Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish: was £21.50 now £17.20 at Cult Beauty Global

Save 20% on the gem behind Claudia's recognisable glossy locks, Color Wow's Pop & Lock High Gloss. This styling serum hydrates strands, seals the hair cuticle and unlocks an enviable salon-worthy shine.

View Deal
Davines More Inside This Is A Shimmering Mist
Get 20% off now
Davines More Inside This Is A Shimmering Mist : was £21.75 now £17.40 at Cult Beauty Global

Enjoy a 20% discount on Davines' shine-boosting finishing mist that leaves locks feeling weightlessly soft, glossy and frizz-free. A spritz of this formula is set to leave a pearlescent glow on every strand, without leaving any sticky or heavy residue.

View Deal
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Get 20% off now
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray: was £27 now £21.60 at Cult Beauty Global

Bag an impressive 20% discount on Color Wow's popular Dream Coat Supernatural Spray by shopping at Cult Beauty. A true staple within your haircare arsenal, this mist provides an invisible shield over your locks, protecting the strands from the effects of humidity and harsh weather conditions. The result? It leaves your hair silky, glossy and truly weightless.

View Deal

Claudia Winkleman's shine-boosting haircare trio

We'll always happily take haircare recommendations from an A-lister known for their iconic hairstyle (ahem, Claudia), but while the presenter uses Head and Shoulders shampoo to cleanse her locks, it's her shine-boosting hair styling products we're honing in on.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200mlHumidity hero
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

RRP: £27

If you're not already acquainted with Color Wow's trending Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, let us do the honour. This spray creates an invisible cloak, shielding the hair from the unwanted effects of humidity and other weather conditions. Allowing water droplets to simply bounce off your locks, its weightless formula leaves your hair silky, bouncy and ultra-glossy - a true staple in anyone's haircare collection.

Davines More Inside This Is a Shimmering Mist 200mlSalon-worthy shine
Davines More Inside This Is a Shimmering Mist

RRP: £21.75

Add a finishing touch of sparkle to any hairstyle with this pearlescent shimmer mist from Davines. Not only does it deliver a mirror-like shine to your strands, this lightweight spray also works to keep frizz at bay and impart a soft velvety finish - without any unwanted residue or heaviness. Sign us up!

Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss FinishCrystal gloss
Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish

RRP: £21.50

Working to seal the hair cuticle and restore elasticity, this versatile hair gloss can be incorporated into your routine in three different ways, from using it as a moisturising pre-blowdry treatment, or as a defining finishing serum to a flyway tamer. Whichever method you choose is set to leave your strands with an enhanced colour and an unmatched shine.

In an interview with The Independent Claudia's hairstylist of five years, Amy Short, revealed the three staple styling products she reaches for when it comes to that iconic fringed bob: “[My] go-to products for Claudia’s hair are Color Wow dream coat, Color Wow one-minute transformation cream and Davines shimmer spray.”

A post shared by ..........Amy.......... (@amyhair4)

A photo posted by on

For those looking to recreate Claudia Winkleman's shiny hair, first prep your damp hair by misting Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray onto the strands. It's important to note that this product requires heat for its magical capabilities to be activated, so immediately follow by blow-drying your locks with one of the best hair dryers.

Once dried, Short applies Color Wow's Pop and Lock glossing serum throughout Claudia's tresses, before completing her styling of choice (typically either sleek straight or a loose wave) with ghd's Platinum+ Straighteners - which we gave a promising four stars out of five in our in-depth ghd Platinum hair straightener review. The final secret step to unlocking Claudia's mirror-like shine lies with a spritz of Davines' Shimmer Spray. And voilà, you have Winkleman's sough-after pearlescent strands

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸