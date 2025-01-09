We've uncovered the 3 eyeliners Claudia Winkleman rotates for her signature smoky look

While The Traitors is all cloak and dagger, its host is more than happy to spill her beauty secrets and thus, we've uncovered not one but three of Claudia Winkleman's eyeliner favourites...

When it comes to investing in one of the best eyeliners or even learning how to apply eyeliner, to begin with, looking at visual inspiration and product reviews is a good place to start. Better yet though, you could turn to the tutelage of Claudia Winkleman. Who, aside from being synonymous with otherwordly gleaming hair, has made smoky eyeliner her calling card - and just so happens to be back on our screens with season three of The Traitors, showcasing her striking eye look in all its glory.

So if you do find yourself in the market for a new kohl or pencil liner - or are just mesmerized by Winkleman's signature and seemingly infallible smudged liner - these are her three faithful picks (see what we did there?)

The top 3 affordable eyeliners Claudia Winkleman swears by

Regardless of whether you love or hate the smudged and smoky liner effect, a long-lasting pencil or crayon liner is a beauty staple - be it for tight-lining your eyes or creating a more subtle, diffused wing. Now, one thing we can all agree on is how striking and crisp the pigment of Winkleman's chosen eyeliners are - and how well they blend and diffuse. All of which are sought-after features in a good eyeliner.

Thankfully, Winkleman isn't one to gatekeep and has shared her favourite formula - along with two others she rotates it with, when she wants to change things up.

Lord & Berry KAJAL STICK Eye Liner in Black View at Debenhams RRP: £20 Featuring vitamin E and intense pigments, this eyeliner stick is creamy and easy to blend, making it perfect for a diffused and smoky look - hence why Claudia Winkleman is a fan. MAC Kohl Power Eye Pencil in Shade Feline View at Look Fantastic RRP: £18.50 Formulated with castor seed oil, this pencil liner is creamy and delivers a rich, black pigment. It glides easily across the lid for comfortable application and is easy to blend and smudge. Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl in Shade Midnight Blue View at Cult Beauty RRP: £24 For an alternative to classic black eyeliner, this rich navy hue from Charlotte Tilbury offers a chic pop of colour to your makeup. The formula is water-resistant, pigment-rich and features crushed pearl powder for a subtle gleam. A great pick if you're already a fan of the best Charlotte Tilbury makeup products.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Lia Toby/Stringer)

When asked about the contents of her makeup bag, Winkleman told Marie Claire in 2022 that the Lord & Berry Kajal liner takes pride of place along with her signature scent (Claudia Winkleman's perfume of choice is YSL Opium, in case you were curious).

Then, when pressed for her top three formulas, Winkleman said: "Oh, here we go! Lord & Berry Kajal. MAC, I think it’s called Feline, Jet Black, I think they stopped making it? Let’s turn around that decision between you and I. And third, the Charlotte Tilbury one which is navy. Sapphire or something? A thin kohl, navy, you know what I’m thinking? Yuletide, Christmas party, going to a pub for a glass of port. Yeah."

Given this information, we were able to find a MAC liner that fits her description and is available to shop, as well as the Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl liner in Midnight Blue - which seems to match. For those seeking a more striking pop of blue, you can also find the Charlotte Tilbury Eye Colour Magic Liner duo, in two shades of metallic 'Super Blue.'

How to achieve the perfect smoky liner look

The beauty of this style of smudgy, undone liner is how easy it is to recreate. Simply grab your go-to kohl or pencil eyeliner and line your top and lower lash line before then using a fluffy brush - or just your ring finger - and gently smudging and diffusing the liner out. Some eyeliners (like the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal eyeliners) also come with a handy smudger tool. For added staying power, we also recommend prepping your lid with one of the best eyeshadow primers.