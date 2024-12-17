We've found the exact red lipstick Claudia Winkleman wore for the Strictly Come Dancing final

If, like us, you were wondering what red lipstick Claudia Winkleman was wearing during the Strictly Come Dancing Final last weekend, you'll be pleased to know she's revealed the exact hue that's in her makeup bag - and it's perfect for the festive season...

While watching the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday night, one thing kept grabbing our attention (aside from the dancing), and that was the vibrant red long-lasting lipstick that graced Claudia Winkleman's pout. So of course, much like Claudia Winkleman's perfume, we made it our mission to discover the exact hue she was wearing so we could recreate the look ourselves.

Injecting a dose of colour into her look, the presenter's bold pout was a true masterclass in wearing a bold lippie this festive season. So naturally, we're following suit...

The iconic red lipstick Claudia Winkleman wore for the Strictly Come Dancing final

Offering a comfortable and long-lasting formula, with a pigmented high-impact finish, it comes as no surprise that the red lipstick Claudia was sporting has cult classic status within the beauty world...

The perfect festive red MAC Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in shade 'Lady Danger' View at LookFantastic $22 at Walmart $29 at Amazon RRP: £25 Marking one of MAC's most well-known red lipsticks, 'Lady Danger' is a pigmented fiery red with zesty orange undertones. Boasting a silky satin-matte finish, its creamy, long-lasting formula is infused with coconut oil, organic shea butter and cocoa butter, helping to nourish the lips and allow for comfortable all-day wear - without any flaking or feathering.

Posting to Instagram, Winkleman shared her hair and makeup look, alongside her chic tuxedo-inspired ensemble - including black tailored trousers, a crisp white shirt and an oversized velvet bow. While her sleek, monochrome look made waves, it was her fiery red lip that caught our eye.

A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle) A photo posted by on

Although wearing a red lip throughout the festive season is nothing new, Winkleman's lippie made the perfect case for jazzing up a minimalist party-ready outfit by adding a vibrant pop of colour. As with any red lipstick application, we'd recommend investing in one of the best lip liners that co-ordinates with your lipstick, to ensure a precise and long-lasting pout - such as MAC's Lip Pencil in 'Centre of Attention'.

Claudia Winkleman's red lipstick alternatives

If you're in the market to recreate Claudia's coral red-hue lipstick, we've scoured the web to find the very best MAC 'Lady Danger' alternatives for you to shop...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors