We were fully ready to embrace pastels until we saw Sarah Jessica Parker's liquorice manicure
Dark nails for spring? Groundbreaking
While lavender milk and butter-yellow shades continue to dominate the spring trends, if pastels just aren't for you, Sarah Jessica Parker's liquorice manicure is the perfect, rebellious alternative.
After all, black nails, like red, never go out of style, regardless of whether they feature among the 2025 nail trends or not. In our opinion, they're the little black dress of manicures, with their moody, couture feel and expensive-looking shine. A sentiment perhaps shared by Sarah Jessica Parker, who opted to stray from this month's trending spring nail colours to instead embrace a liquorice hue, which she paired with a very chic nail shape.
So, if you're looking to avoid sheer nail polishes and floral shades this season, here's why SJP's manicure might be the unexpected alternative you've been holding out for.
The chic, anti-spring manicure Sarah Jessica Parker is embracing
Stepping out for the opening night of "Smash" on Broadway on April 10th, Sarah Jessica Parker embodied sophistication in a black lace dress, black pointed-toe stilettos and a long tailored coat. To complete the monochromatic look, Parker also opted for a short, square glossy black manicure, which, unsurprisingly, caught the eyes of our nail-obsessed beauty team.
So far this year, we've spotted a trend of milky (or soap) pinks and nude nails appearing on the red carpet, more so in the lead-up to spring. Our own April nails were also a sea of subtle pastel hues but SJP's nails pose as a reminder that, no matter the season, a dark nail colour will always look elevated and afford a sense of timelessness, much like red or burgundy. A black manicure feels high-fashion, and if anyone knows a thing or two about fashion, it's Sarah Jessica Parker.
We can understand reservations about wearing this bold and sultry hue, but as Parker proves, it can look very chic for an event and is so versatile. Like your favourite black jeans or top, a black manicure goes with everything, and if, like Parker, you opt for a short square nail shape, that will also offset the darkness of the shade, offering a touch more subtlety and modernity.
Recreate Sarah Jessica Parker's black manicure
RRP: £10.99
This essie nail polish is the perfect option for recreating Sarah Jessica Parker's manicure at home, as it offers impressive coverage and a gel-like shine.
RRP: £14.90
Another great pick is OPI's Lady In Black nail polish, with its inky black shade and shine.
RRP: £29
If your collection does not yet boast a Chanel nail polish, this chic black shade is a must-have - for a classic and high-fashion manicure.
If you're keen to create SJP's anti-spring manicure, we recommend opting for a similarly short and squared-off nail shape before applying a base coat, preferably a hybrid best nail strengthener like OPI's Nail Envy or Start To Finish polish. Then apply two to three coats of your chosen black nail polish.
For an extra mirror-like shine, apply a clear top coat like essie's Gel Couture top coat or the NAILKIND Mr Volume plumping gloss - which is a favourite of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
