Jennifer Aniston never risks chapped lips, thanks to Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour lip balm

While the '90s brought us many a fleeting beauty product and trend, like blue eyeshadow and ultra-thin brows, Jennifer Aniston found one forever formula that, to this day, she never leaves the house without...

When it comes to our handbags, we likely all have one key, unassuming product in common - rolling around somewhere amongst the debris. The best lip balms are, after all, a real saviour against chapped skin, and like the best face moisturisers and reparative balms, we can find ourselves at a loss without them, especially in the colder months. And boy, can they really ruin a day in the tragic event that you leave the house without them. A situation, it seems, Jennifer Aniston is very careful to avoid with her favourite lippie, having revealed that she never goes anywhere without it.

Her balm of choice, funnily enough, has a rather famous cream counterpart, and both are touted for their nourishing power, which lasts for hours (yes, that's a clue). So 'addictive' is its famed formula in fact, that Aniston has actually been using it for over 20 years...

The iconic lip balm Jennifer Aniston carries with her everywhere

If we asked you to list an iconic beauty buy, the likes of Nivea's Creme and Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream are surely some of the first to spring to mind. The latter is a firm favourite among makeup artists and beauty journalists alike, thanks to its multi-tasking capabilities and, as it turns out, even Jennifer Aniston swears by it.

Sharing the contents of her everyday bag in a video with Harper's Bazaar, Aniston quipped that she "never leaves the house or anywhere without lip balm," and revealed that her go-to is the lip iteration of Elizabeth Arden's famed Eight Hour Cream.

Aniston then explained that she was first introduced to the Eight Hour Cream back in the late '90s, whilst in London. "This wonderful makeup artist took this little tube out and it was like Vaseline and she started putting it on my eyelids," Aniston recounted, "I was a little taken aback because I didn’t understand why you’d put Vaseline on your eyelids, but it was the look.

"Anyway, she said, 'You can put it all over your body, this is amazing - you will be addicted to this', and sure enough, she was right, and now I’ve found this version of it in a lip balm. So that comes with me everywhere."

Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream features a nourishing blend of salicylic acid and vitamin E, and can be used in a plethora of ways, from simply hydrating your skin to taming stray brow hairs and even conditioning your cuticles. Aniston's go-to lip balm offers a twist on the original reparative balm and uses ultra-rich ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil to deliver that same long-lasting protection and hydration to your lips.

If you're more of a tinted lip balm person, though, you're in luck, as Elizabeth Arden also offers the formula in a range of flattering shades.