The bestselling skincare product that the Queen and Princess Diana both loved is on sale right now

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is a cult classic for so many beauty lovers and it turns out that both Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II were fans of the stuff - which is now on sale for Amazon Prime Day!

The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for her natural makeup looks, with a hint of rose-coloured lipstick and a smooth, even complexion, and according to Hello! magazine, Her Majesty is believed to have been all about the iconic Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream when it came to her beauty regime.

Elizabeth Arden has held a royal warrant for over 55 years now and is a must-have item for beauty enthusiasts, so it’s perhaps no surprise that even the long-reigning Queen Elizabeth was a fan. Meanwhile, beauty icon Princess Diana is said to have loved the nourishing and hydrating cream too, with Prince Harry recalling his mother using the unmistakable product on her lips in his Spare memoir.

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream has become a true cult classic over the years and it’s not hard to see why. The cream was originally created by Elizabeth Arden herself back in 1930 when the Queen was just four years old and yet to discover the luxurious product.

Though Her Majesty shared her first name with the cream, the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream actually got its name as a nod to a client who used it on her child’s grazed knee, which became "magically better" eight hours later.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The popular product helps to give you smooth, hydrated skin can be used all over - from the legs and eyelids to the cuticles, lips and more. So if you’re tempted to put this popular skincare must-have to the test and can’t wait to try what is undoubtedly one of the best skincare products, then the Amazon Prime Day discount on the skin treat is well worth checking out.

The Amazon Prime Day sale has seen the price of the 50ml tube of Eight Hour Cream slashed to £18.98 ($24.31) thanks to a generous 32% discount.

With only a touch of the soft, slightly floral scent that many fans can’t get enough of in the original cream, the Lightly Scented option is a perfect choice for even more subtle every-day application.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if your beauty stash is already filled to the brim with the best skincare products out there, we doubt you'll regret investing in the multipurpose classic that is the Eight Hour Cream. And with such a hefty saving on the nourishing elixir this Amazon Prime Day, there’s never been a better time to give the royalty-approved product a shot.