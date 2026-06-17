Kelly Brook's pretty and breathable Zara blouse is the chicest way to update brown denim for summer
She styled her trusty adidas trainers and a pair of wide-leg jeans with a Zara blouse that we’re snapping up before it sells out
Kelly Brook just aced the colour combination of the season, and it's a duo we can't get enough of. While there are many timeless summer colour combinations, this year, it's all about pastel blue and chocolate brown. Warmer, fresher and lighter than monochromatic black and white, and more contemporary than classic nautical hues, this combo is everywhere right now.
Wearing a pair of trending wide-leg jeans, a pale blue embroidered blouse from Zara and her trusted earthy brown adidas handball spezial shoes, Kelly Brook looked cool, casual and fashion forward as she shared a series of snaps from her weekend on Instagram.
Still in stock, Kelly's Zara blouse added a dose of pastel blue to Kelly's chocolatey ensemble, and the elegant pleating, voluminous sleeves and lace panels added an ultra-feminine yet easy-going feel. The floaty silhouette and V-neckline make it a warm-weather staple that can work as a more relaxed, everyday alternative to classic white shirts.
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EXACT MATCH
A pretty blouse with romantic detailing, we were pleasantly surprised to see that Kelly's Zara blouse was still in stock. Clearly a fan of the Spanish retailer, Kelly has been spotted in similar styles by the brand this summer, and it's easy to see why.
EXACT MATCH
Like us here at woman&home, Kelly is a huge fan of adidas trainers. She's been seen wearing a few different styles, but her pair of Handball Spezial Shoes, with their earthy brown hue, are ones we've spotted her in on repeat - and who can blame her.
From Katie Holmes to Kate Middleton, it’s no surprise that this particular colour pairing has become a firm favourite for A-listers and Royalty, as both chocolate brown and pastel blue are huge spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. Together they make a dreamy combo, with resulting outfits still feeling neutral and versatile, though they’re more fun and contemporary, thanks to the pop of pastel blue.
Pastel blue is a particularly good tone to pair with brown. While perhaps unexpected, the lightness of the hue means it’s not all that different from white, but it can still feel pared back and elevated, especially against neutrals.