Kelly Brook's pretty and breathable Zara blouse is the chicest way to update brown denim for summer

Kelly Brook just aced the colour combination of the season, and it's a duo we can't get enough of. While there are many timeless summer colour combinations, this year, it's all about pastel blue and chocolate brown. Warmer, fresher and lighter than monochromatic black and white, and more contemporary than classic nautical hues, this combo is everywhere right now.

Wearing a pair of trending wide-leg jeans, a pale blue embroidered blouse from Zara and her trusted earthy brown adidas handball spezial shoes, Kelly Brook looked cool, casual and fashion forward as she shared a series of snaps from her weekend on Instagram.

Still in stock, Kelly's Zara blouse added a dose of pastel blue to Kelly's chocolatey ensemble, and the elegant pleating, voluminous sleeves and lace panels added an ultra-feminine yet easy-going feel. The floaty silhouette and V-neckline make it a warm-weather staple that can work as a more relaxed, everyday alternative to classic white shirts.

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EXACT MATCH Zara Contrast Embroidered Blouse £29.99 at Zara A pretty blouse with romantic detailing, we were pleasantly surprised to see that Kelly's Zara blouse was still in stock. Clearly a fan of the Spanish retailer, Kelly has been spotted in similar styles by the brand this summer, and it's easy to see why. EXACT MATCH adidas Handball Spezial Shoes £90 at adidas Like us here at woman&home, Kelly is a huge fan of adidas trainers. She's been seen wearing a few different styles, but her pair of Handball Spezial Shoes, with their earthy brown hue, are ones we've spotted her in on repeat - and who can blame her. River Island Brown High Waisted Baggy Jeans £49 at River Island A high-waisted pair of jeans is a great way to balance out wider hemlines. The chocolate hue works in the summer and through to autumn outfits too. Mint Velvet Blue Cotton Cheesecloth Open Stitch Blouse £89 at Mint Velvet Like Kelly's blouse, this design from Mint Velvet boasts a chic pale blue hue, and its voluminous sleeves create a boho-inspired look that's perfect for summer dressing. It's also made from 100% cotton for a breathable finish. Guaile High Waisted Stretchy Jeans £35.99 (was £45.08) at Amazon With a 4 out of 5 star rating, these lighter brown jeans from Amazon offer a slightly more tapered leg for those looking for a more discreet look. The gentler colourway makes them ideal for styling with white as well as pastel blue hues. M&S Suede Lace Up Side Detail Runner Trainers £50 at M&S These suede trainers from M&S share a similar colour palette with Kelly's adidas pair, with a lighter taupe contrasting against a gum sole and a series of white, sporty stripes. Team with brown, blue or even white jeans this summer.

From Katie Holmes to Kate Middleton, it’s no surprise that this particular colour pairing has become a firm favourite for A-listers and Royalty, as both chocolate brown and pastel blue are huge spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. Together they make a dreamy combo, with resulting outfits still feeling neutral and versatile, though they’re more fun and contemporary, thanks to the pop of pastel blue.

Pastel blue is a particularly good tone to pair with brown. While perhaps unexpected, the lightness of the hue means it’s not all that different from white, but it can still feel pared back and elevated, especially against neutrals.