Rixo x Billie Bhatia is back with another collection of vintage-inspired dresses - it's elevated, size-inclusive fashion at its best
Launching today, the Rixo x Billie Bhatia collection offers the dreamiest size-inclusive occasionwear
Rixo's dreamy vintage-inspired collections are truly one of a kind, and their second collaboration with fashion writer and brand consultant, Billie Bhatia is no exception.
Returning for a second drop today after the success of last year's Rixo x Billie Bhatia collection, the 13-piece capsule features beautiful items you can wear again and again, along with a refreshing, inclusive range of sizes (6-26). Rixo has earned a reputation as one of the best British clothing brands, and its commitment to dreamy occasionwear has extended into this collaboration.
Consisting of some of the best summer dresses and a few well-selected jewellery pieces, these styles work for almost every warm weather occasion, from fancy dinner reservations, sunny day trips and even if you're stuck on what to wear to a wedding.
The romantic pale pink colour and intricate lace detailing on the hem make this dress feel even more special. It's perfectly bohemian and would pair beautifully with a statement pendant necklace.
As soon as I saw this soft lemony dress, I immediately added it to my wishlist. The intricate lace detailing on the sleeves and hemline makes this piece especially romantic. The relaxed silhouette and cotton fabric make it an ideal choice for what to wear in the heat next week.
A summer capsule wardrobe is incomplete without a breezy white dress, and this is one of the chicest designs I've seen this season. It has a relaxed silhouette with gently puffed sleeves and embroidered daisies that are scattered all over.
This black silky dress is the type of design you can wear all year round. In warmer weather, style with your most comfortable sandals and a brown leather belt and when there's a chill in the air, style with a black suede jacket and leather boots.