Rixo x Billie Bhatia is back with another collection of vintage-inspired dresses - it's elevated, size-inclusive fashion at its best

Rixo's dreamy vintage-inspired collections are truly one of a kind, and their second collaboration with fashion writer and brand consultant, Billie Bhatia is no exception.

Returning for a second drop today after the success of last year's Rixo x Billie Bhatia collection, the 13-piece capsule features beautiful items you can wear again and again, along with a refreshing, inclusive range of sizes (6-26). Rixo has earned a reputation as one of the best British clothing brands, and its commitment to dreamy occasionwear has extended into this collaboration.

Consisting of some of the best summer dresses and a few well-selected jewellery pieces, these styles work for almost every warm weather occasion, from fancy dinner reservations, sunny day trips and even if you're stuck on what to wear to a wedding.