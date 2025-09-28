The 'Power Pixie' is the bold and confident cut to request this autumn, according to industry pros

After months of effortless bobs, a sharp and statement 'do is finally having some cut-through. Dubbed the Power Pixie for its confident air (and as a nod to some of its celebrity wearers), this hairstyle is the answer for anyone seeking a bold but chic transformation this autumn.

As far as the 2025 hair trends go, bobs have been the clear winner in terms of popularity and abundance. We've welcomed countless iterations, from the Riviera bob to the retro banged bob, but that's not to say they haven't had some competition. Short, pixie-style cuts - like the refined Dolce Vita Crop - have been putting on a strong front, too. And as Autumn trends emerge, it's indeed a pixie that might just take this round.

Aptly dubbed the Power Pixie by 'The Hairvoyant,' Tom Smith, this look combines strength and versatility. Its length allows for both bold and effortless styling, and it's the perfect cut to pair with the chic tailoring autumn's fashion trends so often bring. Plus, it's proving to be the go-to for celebs right now, with the likes of Meryl Streep and Kristen Scott Thomas all sporting it. Interested? We've got all the intel on achieving and styling this trim...

What is the Power Pixie and why is it trending for autumn?

A pixie cut, like a bob or fringe, is one of those timeless hairstyles that never really strays from the trends. That said, each year - and season even - tends to bring a new and fresh take. Spring's 'Tinkerbell' pixie, for instance, was a bouncy and whimsical reimagining of an otherwise classic, rounded pixie.

For autumn 2025, the latest twist on the short crop goes by the name of the Power Pixie. Having coined the name, trend forecaster Tom Smith (who boasts quite the C.V., including Global Ambassador for Olaplex, evo, CurrentBody, and Calecim Professional, and Founder of AEVUM Salon) describes the look as, "A cropped, layered pixie that’s sharp, sculpted, and deliberately androgynous." Think of Meryl Streep's iconic hairdo as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

Smith notes that enough length is left at the top and front to allow for versatile styling, unlike other very short pixie variations.

"This year, the Power Pixie is popular because it is the opposite of a blow dry, it is bold and intellectual with an androgynous strength, but with enough length for versatility in the styling. It reflects confidence and individuality and is chic because it lifts cheekbones and jawlines, like a natural facelift."

The proof of its chic and confident look can be seen both on and off the red carpet, with the likes of Meryl Streep, Kristen Scott Thomas, and Glenn Close all sporting takes on the sculptural cut.

How to request the Power Pixie

As for requesting this exact look from your hairdresser, Smith says to, "Ask for close layering and texture that can shift from matte and 'punkish' by day to polished and glossy at night. A longer sweepy fringe adds femininity," while wearing it swept back affords a very strong and statement look. Smith also says to keep the top and front of your hair longer, as this will allow for more choices when styling.

Who should get the Power Pixie

This sort of pixie cut is great for finer hair types as it offers more lift, and for anyone wanting to enhance the look of their jawline and cheekbones.

As we can see on the likes of Meryl Streep, it's also such a gorgeous look on greying strands. As Smith notes, "A great choice for natural grey silver hair, which helps to make the overall style look purposeful and polished, rather than grown out. It is a style that highlights strength, elegance, and refinement."

How to brave a dramatic cut

If you're tempted by this tailored pixie but are feeling a tad hesitant - after all, it is a big change, especially if you have longer hair - Smith says, "keeping length through the top and softness around the hairline makes this easier to wear."

How to style your Power Pixie

Now, for the styling, dry powders and texture sprays are your friend. They will help to add movement and bounce to your strands.

"For a more defined or gritty texture, use a matte paste or wax," advises Smith, before adding that applying a shine serum at night can bring a sleekness to the look. "Finer hair benefits from a light mousse or root spray at the roots for lift and control."

Color Wow Style on Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture + Finishing Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £28 To add volume and grip to your Power Pixie, Smith recommends a texture spray, and this one from Color Wow is a popular choice. Its lightweight formula adds grit and texture to your strands, without any sticky or crunchy residue. Hershesons Zhoosh Foam View at Hershesons RRP: £16 For a more sleek and refined take on the Power Pixie, a mousse will work a treat. Hershesons' Zhoosh foam is suitable for all hair types and works to add lift and volume to your hair, without any stickiness. KÉRASTASE Elixir Ultime L'Huile Originale Hair Oil View at Sephora RRP: £58 To give your pixie cut a nourished-looking shine, adding a serum - like this one - to your routine is a must. Kérastase's best-selling Elixir features argan oil and a combination of wild camellia and French camellia to hydrate and leave your strands looking ultra-glossy.

6 celebrity Power Pixie looks

If you're daring to request the chic power pixie, we've rounded up an array of celebs who are all styling the cut this season. So, you've got plenty of reference pictures to show your hairdresser...

1. Meryl Streep's high-fashion power pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Reprising her role as the iconic Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Meryl Streep's hair is the perfect interpretation of this powerful pixie look. It's tailored, coiffed look really frames her face and feels so refined and classy - especially when paired with classic wardrobe pieces like a white shirt and blazer. We also love how Streep wears it slightly tucked behind her ears to showcase her gold earrings.

2. Kristen Scott Thomas' versatile power pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas' short crop is proof of the Power Pixie's versatility. Above, we can see her sporting her short hair in a very fluffy, tousled style, while below, we see it swept back. The latter is so refined and chic, especially for a formal occasion and when paired with a classic red lip.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Michael Buckner/Variety)

3. Jodie Turner-Smith voluminous power pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

If you want to keep more length on top, Jodie Turner-Smith's coiffed pixie look is a great reference. We're obsessed with how voluminous and sculptural it looks, as well as how well it accentuates her cheekbones and jawline.

4. Glenn Close's side-swept power pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Arash Oskooie / Middle East Images)

Side-swept hair and side fringes are very in right now, so follow Glenn Close's lead and combine them with this statement pixie cut. The swooping side fringe softens the look, and we just love how soft waves have been created through her strands, to further enhance the sweeping movement.

5. Gabrielle Union's bouncy power pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Spring's Tinkerbell pixie trend could also fall into this 'power' pixie genre, as we love the volume Gabrielle Union's hair holds here and the dramatic side-fringe. Then factor in her tailored outfit, and the whole look just radiates chic.

6. Olivia Coleman's ultra-short, fringed power pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

For a shorter take, Olivia Coleman's pixie might be the way to go. The longer middle and front strands again soften the look and add some versatility to the styling, though not as much as the longer lengths in this list.