Carrie Coon stepped out with the chicest ultra-short pixie cut for autumn

Carrie Coon has unveiled one of the season’s most striking transformations, trading her signature chin-length bob for a close-cropped pixie haircut.

Debuting the look on the Emmy Awards red carpet, the actress paired her daring cut with a strapless pastel gown and a smokey eye – a combination that placed her new hairstyle firmly centre stage.

The cut feels like the perfect reset for autumn. Its clean lines and sculpted finish offer a welcome antidote to the undone wavy hairstyles and mid-length layers that have dominated in recent years. Feeling inspired? Here's everything you need to know about how to make this cut work for you.

Why Carrie Coon's pixie cut could be the hair transformation of the season

Coon’s choice channels polish and precision – qualities hairstylist Zoe Irwin predicts will define the season ahead. “The polished pixie is one of 2025’s biggest hair trends,” Irwin notes, adding that Coon’s monotone cool-blonde hue “gives the look both strength and chicness.”

According to John Frieda’s creative stylist, Andreas Wilde, anyone can try it. “You can play around with it to suit your face shape – for example, by creating softer lines around the hairline, or leaving more hair around the ears.”

Embracing a pixie cut is also a good reason to get a fringe as the two complement each other, and you can alter the fringe length to create balance. “A longer fringe can soften a longer face, while a choppier fringe works well on shorter face shapes.”

It is this ability to enhance rather than overwhelm that makes the cut so enduring. “The pixie takes attention away from the hair and accentuates your facial features,” adds Wilde.

Mitchell Ladbrook, senior stylist at Nicola Clarke Salon, agrees: “I love it – the texture and overall shape are soft and beautiful. A pixie cut is a great style for autumn and winter. Why not? It’s a statement haircut to show off and enhance facial features.”

Both stylists emphasise that while the pixie may be easy to style at home, it does require commitment. “It’s not a low-maintenance haircut as you have to book regular shape-ups,” says Ladbrook, “but with the right product, day-to-day styling is simple.”

How to style the polished pixie

To keep the look modern, Wilde advises styling with a light touch. “Think of sculpting the hair rather than controlling it. The aim is to maintain texture and volume whilst keeping its bold pixie shape,” he explains. That might mean blow drying without a set parting and encouraging lift at the roots before smoothing into place, or using a brush to create subtle structure.

The key, he notes, is restraint - in other words, use your best hair styling products sparingly. “A touch of mousse or cream is often all that’s needed to enhance definition and shine, allowing the cut itself to take the lead.”

Ladbrook suggests adding texturising products for versatility. “The fun thing about this cut is that it can be adapted into a casual or formal style. I’d recommend a sea salt spray or texturising spray for movement, and a light clay to add shape.”

As with all short hairstyles, precision is everything. Regular trims, ideally every six to eight weeks, are essential for keeping the silhouette sharp, while nourishing treatments between appointments help strands stay healthy and glossy.

With its balance of polish and ease, the pixie offers a sharp yet wearable update for autumn – no wonder it’s set to be one of the season’s defining cuts.