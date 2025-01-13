Boasting volume and a regal silhouette, 'crown curls' are a celebration of texture

Combining a trendy, short crop with a voluminous 'curved' texture, crown curls are the bold and regal twist on last year's curly trend offerings...

While sleek and glossy looks have been popular among the 2025 hair trends, voluminous and fluffy texture has also been a recurring theme through last autumn-winter and into the new year. In fact, one of last season's popular looks is set to continue its reign through the colder months but with a slight update in length, silhouette and of course, name. Building on the airy bounce of cloud curls, crown curls promise even more drama but with a focus on celebrating and showcasing tighter coils and texture - as well as shorter hair lengths.

So, if you're looking to embrace both this winter season, here's how to achieve this high-impact look, per the professionals...

What are Crown curls?

As mentioned, crown curls play off last season's cloud trend, but feature a slightly more structured silhouette. "The ethereal softness we saw over the summer months and into autumn is fortifying into a bold and regal tower of texture. With a curved silhouette and lots of volume, this celebrates curls and their 3D power," says Tom Smith, trend forecaster, international artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo.

Detailing the inspiration behind the trend's name, Smith explains that, "the curved and voluminous regal shape celebrates curls as if worn as your crowning glory."

How to achieve and style crown curls

Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist Visit Site RRP: £27 To achieve that all-important texture and lift, Smith recommends this Hair By Sam McKnight mist. The lightweight formula is designed to give a tousled, effortless texture with a matte sheen. evo Haze Styling Powder View at Amazon RRP: £25 Smith also recommends evo's Haze styling powder to add extra texture, volume and hold to your curls. Aveda Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15 For more defined and glossy curls, opt for a curl cream over a texture mist. This one by Aveda offers hold and hydration and works to smooth down flyaways whilst also imparting a gorgeous citrus and floral scent.

In regards to suitability and achieving the look, Smith says it can be adapted to suit a variety of face shapes and structures, as it can either lift the hair up and away from the face or be tailored to retain some softness and frame the face.

"If you feel your face is longer, focus on volume from the width of the silhouette," advises Smith, "While if you feel your face is shorter or wider, ensure maximum volume on the top." He notes that this look can be achieved by all types of curly and coily hair types, as it centres around celebrating natural texture.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To achieve and maintain this voluminous, crown-like silhouette, investing in the right products for your hair type is key (i.e. the best shampoos for afro hair), as well as tools that can elevate and define your curls and coils, like the best hair dryers for curly hair.

Begin by washing and drying your hair with the above (or air dry, if you prefer), Smith then says to shake out your hair, "and comb and pat it into place. For looser curl types, add a volumizing texture spray such as Sam McKnight Texture Spray, or a styling powder such as evo Haze."

For tighter textures, Smith recommends using curl creams and shine serums, "to add a layer of hydration and gloss without fear of losing volume."

Does this trend work best on short hair?

Unlike cloud curls, which were predominately seen on longer lengths - to accentuate that signature fluffy finish - this crown curl trend is ideal for short hair.

"Shorter curlier hair works well with this," quips Smith, "but also tighter textures which more easily achieve this level of height and volume."

6 celebrity looks to inspire

If you're seeking some visual clarity on this trend or inspiration on how you might adapt the look to suit your hair type, we've rounded up some celebs who are wearing their curls in this voluminous and lifted style...

1. Viola Davis' short crown curls

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

If you have very short hair, Viola Davis' ultra-voluminous look is the perfect inspiration for debuting your natural texture in all its glory. Like the trend's name, Davis' tight coils crown her head, affording a lifted and slightly rounded silhouette.

2. Tracee Ellis Ross' cloud-like crown curls

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Combining the fluffiness of the cloud-like curl trend and the short length and crowning shape of well, crown curls, Tracee Ellis Ross' hair is a very chic and flattering take on the look - especially if you have a fringe or prefer your hair to frame your face.

3. Halle Berry's crown-like bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano)

If you're currently sporting a bob but want to incorporate this curly trend or embrace your natural texture, Halle Berry's wavy bob is also a stylish take on the look.

4. Sandra Oh's loose crown curls

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

If you have looser curls or prefer to keep them more defined as opposed to fluffy, Sandra Oh's bouncy, voluminous look is a great option. The shape still affords that curved, crown-like silhouette and has lift but the length frames her face and allows for a side-parting - and other versatile styling options.

5. Audrey Tautou's short waves

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

For waves and those perhaps growing out a pixie cut, French actress, Audrey Tautou's hair is another very chic reference for achieving this style of crowning, textured look.

6. Jennifer Hudson's face-framing crown curls

(Image credit: Getty Images/Santiago Felipe)

We adore how voluminous and soft Jennifer Hudson's curls are. They're defined but still ever-so-slightly airy, adding to that curved, face-framing shape. It's also a great option if you have a side fringe or favour a side parting.