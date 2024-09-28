These airy curls are the most easy-breezy trend for textured hair this season

While sleek and tailored bobs are already proving popular this season, there's another far more effortless trend emerging that seeks to celebrate natural texture and mid-to-long hair lengths, dubbed 'cloud curls.'

Though the autumn hair colour trends have promised several bold and vibrant hues - like terracopper and sunflower blonde - the season has also signalled the rise of more natural autumn haircut trends. Soft feathered layers, for instance, have made more than one appearance on the red carpet, as have fluffy 'cloud curls'. Aptly named for their airy texture and bouncy volume, these curls embrace fluffiness and according to hairstylist and trend forecaster, Tom Smith, we're going to be seeing them everywhere in the months to come.

So, if you're looking for a fresh way to style your natural curls and are tired of the endless parade of trending bob hairstyles, here's everything you need to know about this trend - from its suitability to styling tips...

What are cloud curls?

Tom Smith, International Artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo, describes them as, "Airy and textured waves or curls with a halo of intentional fluff that brings a youthful, ethereal and carefree energy." The style is very natural-looking and voluminous, and is supposed to radiate a relaxed and almost undone feel, which Smith notes brings an "echo of summer into the autumn months."

As for who you can already spot wearing this dreamily-named look, Serena Williams debuted creamy-blonde cloud curls at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Halle Berry has also been sporting a bob with her waves styled in this fluffy and effortless way. The trend was also visible at the 2024 Emmys, with the likes of Ted Lasso star, Juno Temple opting for bouncy, tight curls.

Who are cloud curls best for?

Smith says that this look is ideal for, "longer or naturally textured hair," but it can also be adapted for short lengths. Smith also notes that the look can be achieved with the help of a small-barrelled curler if you have looser waves or straight hair.

How to achieve and style cloud curls

As for styling, if you have natural texture, Smith says to use it. You can then exaggerate that fluffy feel with the help of a texturizing spray or powder, focusing on the top layer especially, to achieve that halo effect. Be sure to also add the best conditioners for curly hair, as well as the best hair dryers for curly hair to your haircare routine - to protect and hydrate your curls, coils and waves and ensure you're getting the best definition with your blow-dry.

You can also, "create a similar style by braiding your hair after rough drying just before it has completely dried/cooled," says Smith. He then advises to let the hair set before loosening it with your fingers. You can also use one of the best curling irons - particularly a small-barrelled curling iron - working in small sections and curling your hair in alternative directions to achieve a similarly bouncy look. Again, follow up with a texturizing spray and for a final flourish, Smith recommends shaking your hair upside down.

5 celebrity cloud curl looks to inspire

If you're on the hunt for some visual inspiration on styling this textured look, we've rounded up five celebs who have sported it to a very chic effect...

1. Serena Williams' long, blonde cloud curls

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matthew Stockman)

Embracing two autumn trends, simultaneously, Serena Williams' creamy blonde hair and fluffy curls are the perfect inspiration if you have similar hair type or length. The look is voluminous but still feels very effortless and lightweight.

2. Sandra Oh's mid-length Cloud Curls

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dominik Magdziak/Stringer)

Sandra Oh proves that this trend also looks gorgeous on mid-length styles with looser waves. It's full of body but still maintains that fluffy cloud-like effect.

3. Zendaya's Cloud-like updo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

If you're partial to an updo, Challengers actress, Zendaya's curly look is the perfect inspiration. We especially love the short, bouncy curls framing her face and forehead - as this gives an even more relaxed, undone feel.

4. Juno Temple's polished cloud curls

(Image credit: Getty Images/Araya Doheny/WireImage)

For a slightly sleeker look, Juno Temple's tightly curled hair at the 2024 Emmys is also a good reference.

5. Halle Berry's cloud curl bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano)

If you're currently sporting a bob or short trim, Halle Berry proves that you can still achieve this fluffy, airy look with your waves and curls - not to mention a glossy shine.