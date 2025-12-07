‘I’m just going to live on my own, it’s liberating for me’ - Anita Rani is happy in a new relationship, but won’t be rushing into marriage

Anita Rani is certainly a strong woman who knows her own mind and isn't afraid to speak her opinions.

The presenter announced her separation from her husband Bhupi Rehal in September 2023, after 14 years together.

Although she's now in a new relationship, Anita had no qualms about being a single, child-free woman in midlife before she found love again.

Her heritage also brings its own stigma to being a single, divorced woman, with Anita being open about divorce generally not even thought of let alone attempted, within her culture.

Even now, she's in a happy relationship with partner Alex Lavery, Anita still refuses to chase societal norms, preferring to stick to her chosen path instead.

Despite referring to Alex as a "beautiful soul," Anita told Fabulous magazine, "I don’t know how I feel [about getting married again]. I don’t feel like I need to live by convention."

Asserting that she's "fiercely independent" and likes "my own company," Anita explains, "I’m in quite a rad space."

She continues, "So I’m just going to live on my own. Not only is it liberating for me, I think it’s really important for other women to see that and for young women to see that."

Opening up again about the stigma of divorce, Anita shares, "Being South Asian and getting a divorce is a thing, it’s quite a big deal.

"When I was growing up, divorced women were seen as pariahs," she adds. The star agrees that single women across cultures are also treated with a certain scepticism.

“I think even in Britain, we’re still not that far removed from a time when any woman who just chose to live the life she wanted to was treated with suspicion," she says.

The Woman's Hour presenter explains that she was always told to stay away from "those divorced aunties," who were considered "danger women."

However, these were the very women Anita looked up to. "They were always the sexiest women with cool outfits and hair, and they had an air of confidence about them," she explains.

"I think I always aspired to be the sexy, divorced auntie, and now I’m living it," she adds praising the level of "courage" those women had to live like that.

(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for the British Museum)

Anita also discussed her status as a childless woman, although this is tinged with some emotion as she experienced a "cripplingly sad" miscarriage in 2018.

"There’s a sliding-door moment, where life could have been different," she shares, adding, "But it’s not. And, actually, I really love where I am."

Finding more positives in the direction her life took after loss, Anita says, "We’re living in an era where women are independent and we’ve created lives for ourselves."

"I have a rich and fulfilling life. I really like the freedom. I can go on holiday whenever and wherever I want."

Referring to her 40s as an "exquisite decade" that's seeing her have a "very nice time," Anita is glad to be able to choose the direction she takes when it comes to both love, and her career.

Speaking about this incredible choice for her life she concludes, "I don’t have to live it according to anyone’s rules. I can do what the hell I want. That’s really exciting."