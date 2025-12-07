‘I’m just going to live on my own, it’s liberating for me’ - Anita Rani is happy in a new relationship, but won’t be rushing into marriage

The presenter has a 'beautiful soul' in her life, but doesn't feel the need to follow convention

Anita Rani arrives at the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week
(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)
Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News

Anita Rani is certainly a strong woman who knows her own mind and isn't afraid to speak her opinions.

The presenter announced her separation from her husband Bhupi Rehal in September 2023, after 14 years together.

Despite referring to Alex as a "beautiful soul," Anita told Fabulous magazine, "I don’t know how I feel [about getting married again]. I don’t feel like I need to live by convention."

Asserting that she's "fiercely independent" and likes "my own company," Anita explains, "I’m in quite a rad space."

She continues, "So I’m just going to live on my own. Not only is it liberating for me, I think it’s really important for other women to see that and for young women to see that."

Opening up again about the stigma of divorce, Anita shares, "Being South Asian and getting a divorce is a thing, it’s quite a big deal.

"When I was growing up, divorced women were seen as pariahs," she adds. The star agrees that single women across cultures are also treated with a certain scepticism.

“I think even in Britain, we’re still not that far removed from a time when any woman who just chose to live the life she wanted to was treated with suspicion," she says.

The Woman's Hour presenter explains that she was always told to stay away from "those divorced aunties," who were considered "danger women."

However, these were the very women Anita looked up to. "They were always the sexiest women with cool outfits and hair, and they had an air of confidence about them," she explains.

"I think I always aspired to be the sexy, divorced auntie, and now I’m living it," she adds praising the level of "courage" those women had to live like that.

Anita Rani attends the British Museum Ball

(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for the British Museum)

Anita also discussed her status as a childless woman, although this is tinged with some emotion as she experienced a "cripplingly sad" miscarriage in 2018.

"There’s a sliding-door moment, where life could have been different," she shares, adding, "But it’s not. And, actually, I really love where I am."

Finding more positives in the direction her life took after loss, Anita says, "We’re living in an era where women are independent and we’ve created lives for ourselves."

"I have a rich and fulfilling life. I really like the freedom. I can go on holiday whenever and wherever I want."

Referring to her 40s as an "exquisite decade" that's seeing her have a "very nice time," Anita is glad to be able to choose the direction she takes when it comes to both love, and her career.

Speaking about this incredible choice for her life she concludes, "I don’t have to live it according to anyone’s rules. I can do what the hell I want. That’s really exciting."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.