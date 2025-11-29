Exclusive: Ruth Langsford says 'never say never' to a new relationship as she admits she hasn't been 'put off' marriage

Ruth Langsford has opened up on the prospect of moving on in a new relationship following her split from husband Eamonn Holmes after 14 years of marriage, during an exclusive chat with woman&home.

After 27 years together, Ruth and Eamonn confirmed their separation in May 2024 - a time that Ruth admits was a dark and scary one for her. But over a year on, she says she sees light and excitement in the future.

"Before, I saw darkness and was thinking, “Oh my God, what’s going to happen?” but now the fear [has] gone," she tells us, adding, "Because what do you do? Do you crumble? Do you lay down and die? Oh no, not I. I will survive."

And after celebrating her 65th birthday in March, Ruth has found a new lease of life following her split, embracing her career, therapy, and fitness. She also hasn't written off the idea of finding romance again.

Despite her newfound confidence and independence, Ruth has a "never say never" attitude to finding love.

"I haven’t been put off having a relationship. I haven’t even been put off marriage, but I’m definitely not actively looking, and part of that is because I’ve realised I’m actually quite good on my own," she says.

"I am independent and quite strong. It has taken me a bit of time [to realise that] and I don’t know what lies ahead, but that chapter now feels quite exciting. It’s not as scary as I thought."

Counselling and talking things through has been immeasurably helpful for Ruth throughout the separation - and she is still having sessions now.

"I started counselling when Eamonn and I separated, and I’m still having it. It is very powerful and very useful. It gives me tools to deal with things," she explains.

"My counsellor has probably seen us on TV, but she doesn’t know either of us so doesn’t get involved and doesn’t judge. She just listens and says, ‘Have you thought about this?’ or ‘Why did you feel like that?’ I think I know myself very well, so it has just been calming."

Ruth adds, "It makes me question how I’m feeling. When my sister died, friends suggested counselling and I said, ‘I don’t [want] just [for someone] to tell me that I’m really sad,’ and I still feel like that. The end of a very long relationship takes a lot of unravelling. Counselling helps you move on from it, to not be held back."

Ruth's bonds with her TV colleagues have supported her through her toughest times, too and she credits her Loose Women co-hosts for holding her up following the loss of her sister Julia, who died in 2019.

She says, "Everyone’s very different but, for me, there’s only so much crying you can do, and no amount was bringing her back. My sister wouldn’t have wanted me to be off work, crying all the time. Going back to Loose Women, I felt very, very supported by all, including our producers, our editor. Everybody’s had loss."

You can read Ruth's full interview in the January 2026 issue of woma&home, on shelves from December 4th 2025.