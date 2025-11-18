Kelly Brook's 'strict rule' within marriage to Jeremy Parisi has been called 'suffocating'

Kelly Brook is making waves as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity, and viewers want to know more about the Heart Radio presenter.

She's known for her body positivity, turning down weight loss jabs ahead of her jungle appearance and encouraging more women to embrace their curves as she and her husband both love hers.

The star has been married to judo champion and model, Jeremy Parisi, since July 2022. The pair met in 2015 after connecting on social media.

Kelly speaks openly and lovingly about her husband, but a "strict rule" the couple live by within their marriage has left people feeling divided - it's even described as being "suffocating".

Kelly disclosed the "rule" during an appearance as a panellist on Loose Women. It involves both she and her husband constantly clearing and rescheduling their diaries, in order to be "together most of the time".

"I definitely want to be with him all the time," she shares, adding, "My marriage is really sacred, and my diary is in my office, open, and he will check it and we will schedule things to make sure we are together most of the time."

When asked how she'd react if work or life were to take her away from Jeremy overnight, Kelly's answer was simple: "He'd either come with me, or I wouldn't go," she says.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'll always check in with him," Kelly continues, revealing that even to part on Loose Women on the day of her appearance, she'd checked with her husband that she could be "available" and it fit with their aligned schedules.

"My marriage is number one, and work and everything else comes next," she says, while asked by one of the Loose Women presenters, "Is he under the desk?" Even in response to this tongue-in-cheek question, Kelly replied, "I wish he was."

"My marriage is literally the priority to me, Kelly continues, adding, "And I'm very strict about it."

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Sitting next to Kelly, Mariella Frostrup commented, "I feel suffocated just listening to you."

Of course, being in the jungle, Kelly won't have access to her husband. During an appearance of his own on Loose Women, Jeremy revealed he will soon be flying out to Australia just to be near his wife.

He also shared that when Kelly first left, he had to visit family in Italy because he "didn't want to be alone". The couple also spoke to each other right up until the second Kelly had to hand her phone over to the show's crew.