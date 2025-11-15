How to watch I'm A Celebrity 2025 from anywhere - stream online

It's that time of year again, and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back for 2025. Ant and Dec will watch over a brilliant cast of celebrities as they take on some of the most gruesome challenges in TV history.

Heading to the Australian jungle, you'll find Shona McGarty, Eddie Kadi, Aitch, Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne, Lisa Riley, Kelly Brook, Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax, and Martin Kemp.

There's no need to miss out on a moment of the action from down under, as we share how to watch the show from anywhere in the world by streaming it free online.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity in the UK

If you're in the UK, tuning in to I'm A Celebrity is easy. The show premieres on ITV1 on Sunday, November 16 at 9pm. It's set to go out in the same slot daily, and the final will air on Sunday, December 7.

If you miss an episode, they'll all be available to stream on ITVX - you can stream on demand at anytime after each episode airs. Run times can be subject to change depending on scheduling.

The show is free to watch, and all you need is an ITVX account and a valid TV license to stream content live.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when I'm A Celebrity airs, but don't want to wait a single moment to see the celebs chowing down on a host of creepy crawlies, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on ITV, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: