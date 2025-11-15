How to watch I'm A Celebrity 2025 from anywhere - stream online
We're heading back to the jungle, and there's no need to miss out on any of the action down under because the show can be streamed free online
It's that time of year again, and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back for 2025. Ant and Dec will watch over a brilliant cast of celebrities as they take on some of the most gruesome challenges in TV history.
Heading to the Australian jungle, you'll find Shona McGarty, Eddie Kadi, Aitch, Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne, Lisa Riley, Kelly Brook, Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax, and Martin Kemp.
There's no need to miss out on a moment of the action from down under, as we share how to watch the show from anywhere in the world by streaming it free online.
How to watch I'm A Celebrity in the UK
If you're in the UK, tuning in to I'm A Celebrity is easy. The show premieres on ITV1 on Sunday, November 16 at 9pm. It's set to go out in the same slot daily, and the final will air on Sunday, December 7.
If you miss an episode, they'll all be available to stream on ITVX - you can stream on demand at anytime after each episode airs. Run times can be subject to change depending on scheduling.
The show is free to watch, and all you need is an ITVX account and a valid TV license to stream content live.
How to watch I'm A Celebrity from anywhere
If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when I'm A Celebrity airs, but don't want to wait a single moment to see the celebs chowing down on a host of creepy crawlies, there's no need to worry.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You can still enjoy each of the episodes on ITV, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.
A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.
They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."
Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch I'm A Celebrity on ITV1 for free.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.