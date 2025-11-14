Kelly Brook reveals she turned down weight loss jabs ahead of I'm A Celeb - 'I absolutely love my body'

Like many of today's midlife women, 45-year-old Kelly Brook grew up in an era where so-called "heroin chic" was in, and curves were most definitely out.

The 90s and noughties were full of dangerous messaging that a woman's worth lay with the size of her body - and just when we thought society had progressed, it seems the "noise" surrounding losing weight is once again on the rise.

Ahead of her appearance on I'm A Celebrity, Kelly shares that a doctor offered her the popular weight loss jab Mounjaro, without her even asking for it.

"I was offered mounjaro literally last week by a doctor," Kelly revealed, on a recent episode of the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast. "Isn't that insane?" she adds.

Speaking wise words that many women will relate to, Elizabeth says, "I had thought we past that," when speaking about the negative body messages from years gone by.

"I thought we were past that desire for thinness, past that desire to shrink ourselves," she continues, adding, "And yet with weight loss jabs, it feels like a lot of that noise has come back again with a vengeance."

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave BenettGetty Images)

Kelly was happy to share what she does for her body out of choice, saying, "I love facials, I love massages," and pointing to the space between her eyebrows, she adds, "I have a bit of Botox here because I frown a lot."

However, it was the unsolicited offer of medication to induce weight loss that rightly didn't sit well with the star - she likes her body just the way it is.

"When it comes to my body, I'm really precious about my body," she told Elizabeth.

Kelly continues, "I love my body, I absolutely love my body," as she details the marathon that she ran with her body that functions perfectly just the way it is.

"My body has got me through so many things," she says, sharing that she and her husband both love her curves. "It's unfortunate that women feel the need to change who they are," she adds.

When asked how she'd responded to the doctor offering her mounjaro, her response was simple: "What do I need that for?" In return, she was told, "because everyone's on it."

Maintaining that she doesn't want to be another person taking the medication, Kelly has previously shared her route to body self-acceptance. According to The Sun, she once said, "Some of my skinniest times were also some of my most miserable.”

"It’s easy to think your body isn’t good enough and want to look different. Even when I was a lot thinner, I didn’t think I was good enough. You always think that when you’re younger," she adds.

Kelly continues, "The best part about getting older is that all those insecurities just fade away. You think outside yourself and are no longer as self-obsessed or self-focused.

"Right now, I’m not thinking about my stomach hanging over my jeans. I’m thinking about feeding this little cat that’s just walked in my door."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs from November 16 on ITV.