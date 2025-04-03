Exclusive: Susanna Reid on partying with her kids and an alcohol-free social life - 'I go clubbing in Ibiza'

Susanna has become a comforting constant on TV screens across the nation, having joined the ITV ranks in 2014.

She's a journalist, a mum-of-three and an incredible interviewer - and away from work, she knows how to let loose.

Recalling a recent trip to Ibiza with her grown-up sons, the beloved Good Morning Britain host tells us how she got stuck into the island's iconic party lifestyle with Sam, 22, Finn, 21, and 19-year-old Jack.

"I went clubbing with them during the day and had the most amazing time," she says.

Susanna rarely drinks these days, having been "predominantly teetotal" since she ditched alcohol back in 2018. You won't find her down the pub, but cutting back certainly hasn't watered down her zest for life.

"I have a Buck’s Fizz on Christmas Day, I had half a glass of champagne on my mum’s birthday and I have a drink once every couple of months – including a couple in Ibiza – but I don’t have pints at the pub like I did in my 20s," she explains.

"Being virtually teetotal hasn’t damaged my social life. In any case, in Ibiza, music is your drug!"

At 54, Susanna is more than happy to still share her south London home with her three sons, knowing they will inevitably fly the nest. She holds a huge appreciation for her close bond with her parents, too.

"I’m enjoying my diminishing time with the children. Also, my parents are in their 80s – it’s my father’s 90th birthday this year – and I want to spend time with them as well.

"I’m part of the sandwich generation, but it’s not a weight at all. It’s a privilege. I need them too, very much. We’re a very close family."

She's grateful and proud to be getting older herself and doesn't think much of the big milestone birthdays some dread.

"I love ageing. Some people see age as a significant totemic number. To me, my 50th was the day after I was 49. When you turn 50, you don’t suddenly leap forward in time. Cliff-edge numbers mean zero to me," continues Susanna.

"I just think, ‘I’m here still.’ Ageing is a blessing because just consider the alternatives."

While she admits that her sons "only occasionally" help out with household chores like cooking and loading the dishwasher, Susanna isn't complaining. She does have one strict rule that must be obeyed in her home, though.

She says, "We eat together every night, and when you’re at dinner, you do not use your phone. Even when someone says, 'What was that TV programme? I’ll just check.' No!"

You can read Susanna's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the May issue of the magazine, on shelves from 3rd April.