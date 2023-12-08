I've worn Baccarat Rouge 540 for years, but I'm telling my friends to get this for Christmas instead

Never have I been so attached to a perfume as I have the famous Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. From the very moment I caught my first whiff back in the autumn months of 2017, I was hooked - and ever since it has been my go-to scent whenever I want to feel elegant, sexy and, quite frankly, very expensive.

But when one of the best perfumes for women is that good, it's only a matter of time until it flies off into the world of the mainstream. So what was once my mysterious little saffrony amber secret, is now emanating from the pores of every fashionista, beauty enthusiast and luxury department store regular walking the streets of the UK. And while I always hero a great product getting the reputation it deserves, my slightly irrational, maybe subconscious desire for a unique did leave me quietly wanting for a new go-to long-lasting perfume.

Enter: my favourite perfume drop of 2023. And while I'd hate to lose individuality, I'm actually not really one to gatekeep as I always love an amazing product to get its dues. So, throughout the festive season, when everyone has questioned me about what to ask for Christmas, this year, I had a slightly different answer for them...

The perfume I'm telling everyone to get for Christmas

Every year when my friends ask me which perfumes they should put on their Christmas lists, my first and foremost answer is always Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540. However, for 2023, there's a new elegant scent that has overtaken my everyday use of this industry icon.

London-based fragrance brand Jo Loves launched their Amber, Lime & Bergamot blend earlier this year - and I fell in love at my first spritz.

My OG fave Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum $155 at Saks Fifth Avenue $155 at Nordstrom $190 at Amazon RRP: £235 for 70ml A smooth blend of sweet, warm and woody, this industry-leading perfume features layers light jasmine and a touch of earthy sweetness from the addition of rich saffron, on top of warming amberwood and ambergris and a sharp and woody base of cedar and fir resin. Sexy and animalic with an understated hint of woody sweetness. New & unique Jo Loves Amber, Lime & Bergamot Eau De Parfum Check Amazon RRP: £115 for 100ml Created by fragrance legend Jo Malone CBE, this scent features juicy notes of zesty lime with earthy patchouli, layered over warm amber and fresh cedarwood, with smooth suede and a zing of tart bergamot on the base. All of this blended together creates a truly elegant but unique scent that makes a sophisticated impression with a hint of sweetness for pleasure.

While I'll always recommend my forever favourite, Baccarat Rouge 540, Jo Loves' Amber, Lime & Bergamot is not only newer and a lot less commonly worn among perfume fans, but it also comes in at £120 less than the famous gold bottle – and for 30ml more.

So Baccarat Rouge 540 - you'll always have my heart, but I'm telling the girls to go for a touch of chic newness this year...