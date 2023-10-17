These budget scents smell just like Baccarat Rouge 540 but for £120 less

Love the smell of Baccarat Rouge 540 but can't quite justify the luxury spend? These two high-street scents are said to be very reminiscent of the iconic perfume but for under £30.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is widely regarded as one of the best perfumes for women, thanks to its irresistible blend of warm woods and delicate florals. However, along with such a prestigious scent reputation also comes a rather steep price tag. One 35ml bottle of Baccarat Rouge 540 alone will set you back £155 and while it definitely fulfils our autumn perfume requirements, it's not the most accessible option on the market.

Thankfully though, like with M&S' Le Labo Santal 33-esque perfume, there are a few similar-smelling alternatives out there, for a fraction of the price.

Before we can discuss the so-called swaps though, we must first deconstruct the original's scent makeup. Baccarat Rouge 540 features a rich and complex blend of jasmine, saffron, ambergris and cedar, meaning it's a lovely floral perfume but with a muskier, woody depth. It's very much a signature scent but alas, is likely not your everyday purchase.

Thus, we turn to the perfume enthusiasts over on TikTok, who have named not one but two fragrances with notes akin to the luxe scent - for £120 less.

The original Maison Francis Kurkdjian Bacarrat Rouge 540 View at John Lewis RRP: £155 for 30ml With a warm and floral blend of saffron, jasmine, ambergris and cedar, this luxury perfume is the definition of a signature scent. Best price Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume View at Sephora RRP: £22 for 90ml This hair and body mist is said to smell very close to Baccarat Rouge but with a slightly sweeter twist - thanks to its notes of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit and sheer vanilla. A Zara fave! Zara Red Temptation View at Zara RRP: £22.99 for 80ml Red Temptation boosts key notes of saffron and jasmine, with undertones of warm woods and zingy hints of orange.

The first of the perfumes like Baccarat Rouge 540 is Red Temptation, which is one of Zara's best perfumes. This spray features a standout blend of saffron, coriander, jasmine and white flowers, which are highlighted with undertones of musk, woody amber and praline.

The other is Sol De Janeiro's Cheriosa 68 hair and body mist, with its fruity and floral mix of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit and sheer vanilla. This is already considered one of the best affordable perfumes and while it does offer a slightly sweeter initial scent, the dry-down is said to be very similar.

Speaking on the similarities between the two scents, TikToker @makeupshayla said: "It's not as strong as Baccarat Rouge but it smells exactly the same, you're welcome."

This body mist can be spritzed on your hair, for an all-encompassing scent and is also available in two sizes; 90ml and 240ml, both of which are under £35. It's ideal for travel and will make the perfect gift for a fellow Baccarat Rouge fan as it's ideal for layering with the eau de parfum.

So, if you've been eyeing Maison Francis Kurkdjian's iconic perfume for some time but perhaps want to test out a similar scent before investing in the original, these two high-street fragrances could be worth a try!