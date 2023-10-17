These budget scents smell just like Baccarat Rouge 540 but for £120 less
With similar hints of jasmine and warm saffron, these scents are said to be affordable swaps for Baccarat Rouge 540...
Love the smell of Baccarat Rouge 540 but can't quite justify the luxury spend? These two high-street scents are said to be very reminiscent of the iconic perfume but for under £30.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is widely regarded as one of the best perfumes for women, thanks to its irresistible blend of warm woods and delicate florals. However, along with such a prestigious scent reputation also comes a rather steep price tag. One 35ml bottle of Baccarat Rouge 540 alone will set you back £155 and while it definitely fulfils our autumn perfume requirements, it's not the most accessible option on the market.
Thankfully though, like with M&S' Le Labo Santal 33-esque perfume, there are a few similar-smelling alternatives out there, for a fraction of the price.
Before we can discuss the so-called swaps though, we must first deconstruct the original's scent makeup. Baccarat Rouge 540 features a rich and complex blend of jasmine, saffron, ambergris and cedar, meaning it's a lovely floral perfume but with a muskier, woody depth. It's very much a signature scent but alas, is likely not your everyday purchase.
Thus, we turn to the perfume enthusiasts over on TikTok, who have named not one but two fragrances with notes akin to the luxe scent - for £120 less.
The original
RRP: £155 for 30ml
With a warm and floral blend of saffron, jasmine, ambergris and cedar, this luxury perfume is the definition of a signature scent.
Best price
RRP: £22 for 90ml
This hair and body mist is said to smell very close to Baccarat Rouge but with a slightly sweeter twist - thanks to its notes of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit and sheer vanilla.
A Zara fave!
RRP: £22.99 for 80ml
Red Temptation boosts key notes of saffron and jasmine, with undertones of warm woods and zingy hints of orange.
The first of the perfumes like Baccarat Rouge 540 is Red Temptation, which is one of Zara's best perfumes. This spray features a standout blend of saffron, coriander, jasmine and white flowers, which are highlighted with undertones of musk, woody amber and praline.
@theperfumelife ♬ original sound - your perfume bestie 💖
The other is Sol De Janeiro's Cheriosa 68 hair and body mist, with its fruity and floral mix of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit and sheer vanilla. This is already considered one of the best affordable perfumes and while it does offer a slightly sweeter initial scent, the dry-down is said to be very similar.
Speaking on the similarities between the two scents, TikToker @makeupshayla said: "It's not as strong as Baccarat Rouge but it smells exactly the same, you're welcome."
@makeupshayla
If you love baccarat rouge, I have the best dupe for you♬ original sound - Shayla
This body mist can be spritzed on your hair, for an all-encompassing scent and is also available in two sizes; 90ml and 240ml, both of which are under £35. It's ideal for travel and will make the perfect gift for a fellow Baccarat Rouge fan as it's ideal for layering with the eau de parfum.
So, if you've been eyeing Maison Francis Kurkdjian's iconic perfume for some time but perhaps want to test out a similar scent before investing in the original, these two high-street fragrances could be worth a try!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided 'children come first' in 'difficult position' of choosing between family life and monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly chosen to put their focus into family time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Who is still together from Love is Blind season 5? All you need to know about the couples’ relationship statuses after the reunion
You might well be wondering who is still together from Love is Blind season 5 as of the reunion episode as truths were divulged...
By Emma Shacklock Published