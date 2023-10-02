This viral M&S scent smells just like Le Labo's Santal 33 - for £150 less

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On the hunt for a scent similar to Le Labo Santal 33? While the iconic perfume is beloved for its signature blend of warm woods and florals, a bottle of the smokey scent will set you back £168. However, according to TikTok, M&S offers a very comparable fragrance, for a fraction of the price.

Widely regarded as one of the best perfumes for women (whilst also being a unisex scent) Le Labo's Santal 33's good-smelling reputation truly proceeds it, with its warm blend of cardamon, Australian sandalwood, cedarwood iris and violet.

Its musky and leathery dry down is truly the epitome of an autumn perfume but as mentioned, it is on the pricier side - costing £168 for 1.7 fluid ounces. Luckily though, fragrance lovers on TikTok have stumbled across a very close match to Le Labo's iconic 'skin-scent', over in M&S' beauty department.

Close match to Santal 33 APOTHECARY Warmth Eau De Parfum, £10 | M&S View at Marks & Spencer Blended with warming notes of cardamom, cinnamon, cedarwood and sandalwood, the perfume is perfect for those who prefer muskier, 'skin'-like scents to sweet or predominately floral perfumes. And for £158 less that Santal 33, it's a real bargain!

The perfume in question is the Apothecary Warmth eau de parfum, which costs just £10 for 1.69 fluid ounces- compared to Santal 33's £168 price point - and offers similar notes of cardamom, cedarwood and sandalwood, along with a dash of spicy cinnamon. This is actually just one of the many best Marks and Spencer perfumes said to smell similar to other designer options.

TikTok user @skin.ting said of the perfume, "It literally smells exactly the same, run do not walk," while another shopper chimed in the comments: "I can confirm this smells just like it!!! I ordered 3 and I'm so glad I did."

A third also added, "I have been saying this...IT'S IDENTICAL!!" However they did warn that the scent doesn't last as long as the original, so bear that in mind. If you're looking for ways to ensure your perfume lasts longer though, make sure to stop rubbing your wrists together and try layering it with a scent body lotion.

Naturally, once this M&S perfume reached viral status on the app, with Le Labo fans catching wind of the affordable alternative, it swiftly sold out in stores but we're pleased to announce that it's back in stock online!

And, in case you already own this particular alternative or want to expand your collection of musky scents, there's another perfume garnering attention for its Santal 33-like aroma, this time from ZARA.

Costing just £25.99, ZARA's Energetically New York offers a comparable blend of cardamom, jasmine and sandalwood and is part of the retailer's collaboration with Jo Loves. So, if you love Jo Malone perfumes, this could be a game-changer.