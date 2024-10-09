My at-home manicures kept chipping until I tried this top coat – and it's now on sale for less than £8
Boasting a glossy, gel-like finish, this essie top coat is our beauty writer's secret to achieving a long-lasting, salon-worthy manicure at home...
Offering a quick-drying, durable formula with a salon-worthy shine, here's why I'll never stray from this £11 nail polish top coat – and did I mention it's currently 27% off?
As someone who avidly follows the ever-evolving 2024 nail trends, it's no surprise that my nail polish collection hosts an abundance of shades, chrome powders and top coats. Yet there's one brand that frequently makes an appearance: I'll hold my hands up, my collection is stashed full of essie nail polishes, much like those of my fellow woman&home beauty team members. Take Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's go-to, for example; she swears by essie's Bordeaux Nail Polish for a chic autumn mani.
With its extensive line-up of shades and top-tier formulas that rival its luxe competitors, all at budget-friendly price points, I simply can't fault this brand. But there's one product in particular that I will never stop recommending. The polish in question? Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat. Boasting a glossy gel-like formula and up to 15 days of staying power, here's why it's the only top coat I find myself reaching for...
You can currently save 27% on essie's Gel Couture Gel Top Coat, which offers a glass-like shine and the ability to lock your manicure in place for up to 15 days. Music to our ears.
Why this essie top coat is the answer to achieving a salon-worthy manicure at-home
I've tried dozens of clear top coats with hopes of my DIY manicure lasting longer than a couple of days before it starts to dwindle, chip and peel. But it wasn't until I was strolling through my local beauty drugstore that my attention was caught by this standout spiral-effect white bottle. In essence, that was the moment that my love for essie's Gel Couture Top Coat started.
It's not just me raving about this translucent polish either, as it boasts over 100 five-star reviews on Amazon, with savvy shoppers impressed by its professional fast-drying formula, its ultra-shiny finish and long-lasting results.
RRP: £10.99
This top coat promises smooth, plump and shiny results that will make you look like you've just taken a trip to the nail salon – without being accompanied by a hefty price tag. Its formula comes equipped with flex.e gel technology that bonds and moves with your nails to prevent chipping and peeling, keeping your manicure locked in place for up to 15 days. It also boasts a high-shine finish that bears a strong resemblance to gel nails, without the involvement of a UV or LED lamp.
I could talk all day about why I love this top coat, honestly. Its stellar formula works great at eliminating any smudges or fine lines in the nail polish, making for a seamless, salon-worthy finish that dries down very quickly. Its big flat brush applicator also makes for a super easy application and, as someone with fairly large nail beds, it still only requires one swipe of the formula.
As for the finish, it leaves the most gorgeous ultra-glossy shine on my talons – without the fuss of having to lug out an at-home UV lamp and wait to cure each nail. All in all, I simply can't imagine reaching for any other top coat when I'm doing my own nails at home. So, even without its grabbing 27% Amazon Prime Day discount, this polish sits firmly on my beauty repurchase list.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
