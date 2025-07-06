I rarely wear black, but this flattering summer dress has officially stolen my heart

If I had to describe my summer capsule wardrobe in three words, it would be bright, printed and cheerful. At this time of year, I’m always drawn to bold, sunny pieces to match the weather, but then I went and bought a plain back midi dress, and it has unexpectedly become my favourite item to wear during the warm weather.

The frock that made me stray away from my usual colour pop outfits is the Racer Crinkle Bodice and Poplin Skirt Dress from Asos. It’s an understated design that has a fitted and stretchy top half with a sporty racer-back shape, and then a crisp cotton skirt that sits mid-calf. I was originally drawn to the blend of casual and smart fabrics in one piece as it seemed like an item that I could style up with for day or night plans, and after putting it on, I also found it to be super comfy and extremely flattering to wear. It ticks all my boxes and I've worn it again and again over the last couple of weeks.

This hybrid style of dress is big news this year, and most brands have an iteration of the stretchy-top-meets-cotton-skirt design at the moment. The blend of materials gives the classic fit and flare shape a fresh new spin while still feeling very timeless – I can totally see myself wearing my new black number for summers to come. I've rounded up the very same dress as well as some similar styles below, and if black isn't your thing, there are plenty of other chic neutrals to choose from, too.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop The Look

As well as feeling great to wear and accentuating my curves in all the right places, the thing I love most about this particular style of dress is that it can be styled in an endless number of ways.

I've been rocking mine with chunky black sandals and my oversized woven tote for daytime, but I’m heading out for dinner next week and I’m planning to switch out my daytime finishing touches for strappy heels and a top-handled bag to take my piece to evening.

I rarely wear black, but this dress doesn’t feel dull or depressing to wear – the shape and fabrics help to keep it summer-ready, and the block colour can be teamed up with all kinds of prints and colours to lift it. I promise you’ll get plenty of wardrobe mileage out of just one hero hybrid piece.