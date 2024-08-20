Reese Witherspoon reminds us that you can't go wrong with a versatile floral print midi dress, whatever the occasion
She wished 'the most amazing Mama in the world' a happy birthday, wearing a dress from one our favourite British clothing brands
Reese Witherspoon always looks amazing on the red carpet, but we really love to see what she wears in her everyday life too.
She dedicated an Instagram post to her mum Betty on her birthday this week, sharing photos of the two of them looking so glamorous - and so similar! In one of the photos, Reese was wearing an "it's my birthday" headband, but it was her dress that really caught our attention. We instantly recognised it as one of our favourite British clothing brands!
It's the Evie dress by Rixo, and we love the distinctive daisy and sunflower print. The v-neckline and frill detailing is super flattering, and not only is it a contender for the best wedding guest dresses if you've still got a big day to attend this season, it will work for just about any occasion.
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
A photo posted by on
Say it with flowers: shop birthday blooms
Exact match
Reese's exact dress is from a few years ago, but we've found it to rent at HURR, making it an affordable and sustainable option. Alternatively, the Evie dress is also available in other prints on the Rixo website. The neckline and floaty little sleeves are so flattering, and it's got loads of five star reviews from happy customers. Take it from me, a long-time Rixo fan, this will be in your wardrobe for years to come.
The shape and striking print on this dress is a great match for Reese's, and is a really great price point. Spot on if you're looking for summer outfits for work, this is available in sizes 8 to 24 and features elegant angel sleeves.
One of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, the tiers on this dress are really tempting us. Keep accessories to a minimum - gold bracelets like Reese's would be a polished way to round this look off.
Shop gold bracelets
A great lookalike for the Cartier Love bracelet that's on our list of jewellery to invest in, this bangle will have even the savviest fashionistas looking twice.
Another high street piece that looks designer, this charm bracelet would make a lovely birthday present - or a sweet treat for yourself!
You'll know Kate Spade for affordable designer bags, but the jewellery is also well worth a look too. This padlock bangle has well and truly got our attention!
Fans were quick to comment, writing "what a beautiful pic" and "Happy Birthday to your beautiful mom. I see where you get your beauty from".
Reese teamed her midi dress with gold bangles and earrings to elevate the look, but it would work for casual days with minimal accessories and your best white trainers too.
Fans of Rixo range from Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby to Madonna and Nicole Richie, so The Morning Show star Reese is certainly in good company.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
We can't get enough of Trinny Woodall's glamorous statement skirt and white waistcoat combination - this look is worth taking note of
