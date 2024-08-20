Reese Witherspoon reminds us that you can't go wrong with a versatile floral print midi dress, whatever the occasion

Reese Witherspoon always looks amazing on the red carpet, but we really love to see what she wears in her everyday life too.

She dedicated an Instagram post to her mum Betty on her birthday this week, sharing photos of the two of them looking so glamorous - and so similar! In one of the photos, Reese was wearing an "it's my birthday" headband, but it was her dress that really caught our attention. We instantly recognised it as one of our favourite British clothing brands!

It's the Evie dress by Rixo, and we love the distinctive daisy and sunflower print. The v-neckline and frill detailing is super flattering, and not only is it a contender for the best wedding guest dresses if you've still got a big day to attend this season, it will work for just about any occasion.

Fans were quick to comment, writing "what a beautiful pic" and "Happy Birthday to your beautiful mom. I see where you get your beauty from".

Reese teamed her midi dress with gold bangles and earrings to elevate the look, but it would work for casual days with minimal accessories and your best white trainers too.

Fans of Rixo range from Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby to Madonna and Nicole Richie, so The Morning Show star Reese is certainly in good company.