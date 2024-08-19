Gwyneth Paltrow is the queen of jewellery layering - her gold necklaces and red knitwear is the polished duo you can rely on this autumn
We've found the perfect necklaces for layering to help you recreate this look
We all know that Gwyneth Paltrow is your gal if you're after wellness advice, but it goes without saying she's a constant source of style inspiration too.
If you're starting to wonder what your autumn capsule wardrobe will look like, there are two ways you can get ahead now: by embracing bold shades of red, and getting to grips with the gold jewellery trend. And guess who can give us a masterclass on both? Gwynnie!
She was pictured back in October 2022 wearing black shorts and Birkenstocks, paired with a longline belted red cardigan and two statement gold necklaces. Add in matching red lips and nails, and this is a look we've been thinking about ever since!
You could absolutely swap out the shorts for the best jeans for your body type, and maybe switch sandals for the Birkenstock Boston clogs you're spotting everywhere at the moment, but the layered necklaces are a non-negotiable.
If you're worried about your necklaces getting all tangled up, a necklace separator is an affordable hack you can buy really easily on Amazon, or we've found a necklace that's already layered up at exactly the right lengths - you're welcome!
Shop necklaces for layering
This 3 row necklace really will do all the hard work for you. It's 18K gold plated and features Swarovski crystals, plus each strand is at exactly the right length, whether you wear it with a v-neck top or a crew neck tee. It's got 5 star reviews, including this customer, who wrote: "The look of the set is really premium. Makes for effortless layering. The chains are more dainty in reality when compared to the pictures but make for a beautiful set nonetheless."
Missoma is a celebrity favourite - did you see that Sienna Miller's affordable earrings are now back in stock? This coin necklace is a great way to copy Gwyneth's style. Wear it as a delicate pendant with a chunkier, shorter necklace and let the compliments roll in.
This is such a good match for Gwyneth's beloved Foundrae necklace (which costs thousands!). Don't be afraid to wear more than one necklace with a charm on it, and this paperclip-style chunky chain is a huge trend right now. Get this before it sells out! And if you're wondering how to keep your jewellery looking fresh and new, this Amazon jewellery cleaner is just as good as an expensive ultrasonic gadget.
Shop red cardigans
Mint Velvet is really on a roll right now, from celebrity fans like Rachel Stevens to the amazing Mint Velvet sale. This cardigan is nothing short of stunning and will add a welcome pop of colour to your autumn wardrobe, when it's all too tempting to stick to black, grey and navy.
Don't forget when you're on there buying something quick for the house, that Amazon is actually really amazing for fashion too. Don't believe me? Check out my fashion editor-approved picks here. It's almost sweater weather and this v-neck style is both a bargain and a great match for Gwyneth's style.
This seems to be something of a favourite on the Albaray site. One customer said: "This is a gorgeous cardigan - substantial, hangs well, flattering, easy to wear." It will look effortlessly chic with blue denim, or you could work it into your white jeans outfits too.
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why red is the colour to be seen in this season: "Bold and beautiful red is certainly trending this year, seen in designer collections from Gucci to Rick Owens. And this shade certainly has a vibrant appeal; pair with black for a sophisticated feel, or make a statement that will leave a striking impression in block red"
Gwyneth really is a goddess when it comes to jewellery inspiration, and it isn't just necklaces she loves. Check out this Instagram post, in which she explains "One of the reasons I love jewelry so much is because it’s so expressive. How you mix and match it says so much about your state of mind and what’s inspiring you in that moment."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)
A photo posted by on
Even the simplest outfits will be instantly elevated with the right jewellery, and if you've always been into silver, now's a great time to try gold. It works so well with autumn's hottest hues - bold red and rich brown, but if you're wondering what colour suits me, our guide includes tips on jewellery and accessories that work for your skin tone.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
How to care for indoor plants: A foolproof guide to help novice plant owners succeed
If you're a little lost when it comes to keeping your houseplants happy, this expert guide can change all that in an instant
By Emily Smith Published
-
Rachel Stevens' effortlessly chic take on double denim is one that we can't wait to recreate for autumn styling
The former S Club member doubles down on denim from our favourite high-street retailers
By Molly Smith Published
-
Rachel Stevens' effortlessly chic take on double denim is one that we can't wait to recreate for autumn styling
The former S Club member doubles down on denim from our favourite high-street retailers
By Molly Smith Published
-
We’re captivated by Love Is Blind UK presenter Emma Willis’ beautiful embroidered top – it elevates her otherwise simple outfit instantly
Emma Willis shows has shown how easy it is to elevate simple ‘jeans and a top’, with a stunning linen piece we can’t stop thinking about
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Helen George nails evening glamour with a leopard print dress from one of our high-street favourites - we're adding this dress straight to our baskets
We can't get enough of this forever trending print
By Molly Smith Published
-
Salma Hayek shows that summertime styling is all about the accessories - pairing a gingham dress with Birkenstocks and a fedora
This look masters refined and luxurious daytime styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's sultry floral dress is now reduced - plus the 5 surprising wardrobe staples hidden in the Reformation sale
You'll no doubt recognise Reformation's floral midi dresses, but did you know they do amazing knitwear, denim and shoes too?
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Fearne Cotton’s shimmering yellow dress and leopard print sandals is a joyful combination for late summer holidays
Fearne Cotton's yellow dress and patterned sandals are such a summery style pairing and we're going to give this combination a go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Teri Hatcher has declared summer is still in full swing with a gorgeous tiered floral dress we're eager to get our hands on
The actress looked timelessly chic appearing on This Morning
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Trinny Woodall reveals the beach accessory she can’t do without – and the reason why was unexpected (but genius)
The stylist even keeps the accessory in her hand luggage...
By Katherine Sidnell Published