Gwyneth Paltrow is the queen of jewellery layering - her gold necklaces and red knitwear is the polished duo you can rely on this autumn

We all know that Gwyneth Paltrow is your gal if you're after wellness advice, but it goes without saying she's a constant source of style inspiration too.

If you're starting to wonder what your autumn capsule wardrobe will look like, there are two ways you can get ahead now: by embracing bold shades of red, and getting to grips with the gold jewellery trend. And guess who can give us a masterclass on both? Gwynnie!

She was pictured back in October 2022 wearing black shorts and Birkenstocks, paired with a longline belted red cardigan and two statement gold necklaces. Add in matching red lips and nails, and this is a look we've been thinking about ever since!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You could absolutely swap out the shorts for the best jeans for your body type, and maybe switch sandals for the Birkenstock Boston clogs you're spotting everywhere at the moment, but the layered necklaces are a non-negotiable.

If you're worried about your necklaces getting all tangled up, a necklace separator is an affordable hack you can buy really easily on Amazon, or we've found a necklace that's already layered up at exactly the right lengths - you're welcome!

Shop necklaces for layering

Orelia 3-Row Necklace £35 at Orelia This 3 row necklace really will do all the hard work for you. It's 18K gold plated and features Swarovski crystals, plus each strand is at exactly the right length, whether you wear it with a v-neck top or a crew neck tee. It's got 5 star reviews, including this customer, who wrote: "The look of the set is really premium. Makes for effortless layering. The chains are more dainty in reality when compared to the pictures but make for a beautiful set nonetheless." Lucy Williams x Missoma Engravable Roman Arc Coin Necklace £149 at Missoma Missoma is a celebrity favourite - did you see that Sienna Miller's affordable earrings are now back in stock? This coin necklace is a great way to copy Gwyneth's style. Wear it as a delicate pendant with a chunkier, shorter necklace and let the compliments roll in. Adriana Pappas Designs Amore Necklace £120 at Wolf & Badger This is such a good match for Gwyneth's beloved Foundrae necklace (which costs thousands!). Don't be afraid to wear more than one necklace with a charm on it, and this paperclip-style chunky chain is a huge trend right now. Get this before it sells out! And if you're wondering how to keep your jewellery looking fresh and new, this Amazon jewellery cleaner is just as good as an expensive ultrasonic gadget.

Shop red cardigans

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why red is the colour to be seen in this season: "Bold and beautiful red is certainly trending this year, seen in designer collections from Gucci to Rick Owens. And this shade certainly has a vibrant appeal; pair with black for a sophisticated feel, or make a statement that will leave a striking impression in block red"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth really is a goddess when it comes to jewellery inspiration, and it isn't just necklaces she loves. Check out this Instagram post, in which she explains "One of the reasons I love jewelry so much is because it’s so expressive. How you mix and match it says so much about your state of mind and what’s inspiring you in that moment."

Even the simplest outfits will be instantly elevated with the right jewellery, and if you've always been into silver, now's a great time to try gold. It works so well with autumn's hottest hues - bold red and rich brown, but if you're wondering what colour suits me, our guide includes tips on jewellery and accessories that work for your skin tone.