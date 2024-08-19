Rachel Stevens' effortlessly chic take on double denim is one that we can't wait to recreate for autumn styling

Rachel Stevens' gives the double denim trend a run for its money whilst attending the Taylor Swift Eras tour. Plus, her outfit is from some of our high-street favourites— so watch as we add these items straight to our basket.

If you're currently trying to figure out how to dress for the transitional period between summer and autumn, denim should be your best friend. And when you double up denim, it transforms from casual to ultra stylish. Double denim is certainly no longer a fashion faux pas—now considered ultra chic, meaning that this combination definitely deserves a spot in your autumn capsule wardrobe.

After finding the best jeans for your body type, the next step is styling them, and this look from Rachel Stevens perfectly shows that you shouldn't shy away from double denim and that in fact you should embrace this low-effort styling hack. Plus her fabulous jacket is from one of the best British brands—Mint Velvet.

A post shared by Rachel Stevens (@msrachelstevens) A photo posted by on

Shop Rachel Stevens' Double Denim Look

Mint Velvet Indigo Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket £109 at Mint Velvet This lightweight denim jacket is perfect for the transitional months ahead. This design is also cropped, making it a great choice for pairing with high waisted denim jeans or even skirts. Paige Alexis Barrel Leg Jeans £280 at John Lewis With a high waist and barrel leg, these are some of the most flattering jeans we've seen all season. With a super soft design that makes them feel lived-in from the first wear, these are suitable for all occasions. COS Clean- Cut T-shirt £30 at COS This white t-shirt is a versatile basics that will integrate into all of your outfits. Layer it effortlessly under double denim, or wear to smarter occasions with tailored trousers and a blazer.

On Instagram, the former S Club member shared a picture of herself in the look. She captioned the post, "What a night at the Taylor Swift Era’s tour I’m officially a Swiftie now I still don’t know what my era is, but wow. She’s incredible what a show!". Her followers were quick to show their appreciation of the double denim look in the comment section.

She pairs a puff-sleeve denim jacket featuring silver buttons from Mint Velvet with barrel leg jeans from Paige, and underneath the jacket she wears a simple white t-shirt. This classic and timeless combination is effortless yet looks super stylish.

I can see this combination pairing excellently with your best white trainers—a simple yet classic daytime look. Or for an evening or smart event style with wedge heels or cowboy boots. And not only is this outfit versatile for both daytime and evening appropriate looks, it is also suitable for various climates; wear it through the last days of summer and into the cooler months too, using the jacket as an optional layer.

(Image credit: Mint Velvet)

Our woman&home Digital Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The return of the denim jacket is one of the biggest trends that came out of Copenhagen Fashion Week, and I love this twist on a classic. The puff sleeves, collarless cut and embossed buttons make it look much more expensive than high street - in fact, it could pass for one of the best French clothing brands.

Later saying, "A denim jacket is the perfect layering piece as we head towards autumn, and it will work with everything you already have in your wardrobe, so it really is a no-brainer.".

The jacket's silhouette is unique, giving this outfit an extra edge, and it's puff sleeves and front buttons give off a military feel that's reminiscent of early 2000's fashion. This denim jacket reminds me of Kate Moss's obsession with military-style jackets with button-down fronts, heightened shoulders, and embroidered fronts. Although this piece isn't quite as dramatic as some of her selections back in the day!