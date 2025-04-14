Not sure how to wear shorts this summer? Gwyneth Paltrow just gave us the ultimate laid-back outfit formula

Her crisp white Bermuda shorts and light blue shirt combination is polished, comfortable, and super easy to recreate

Image of Gwyneth paltrow
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
By
published
in News

There are plenty of ways to dress for the warmer season. However, lots of us tend to hesitate when it comes to shorts. Too casual, too short, too hard to style? This is a familiar issue that many of us face through the warmer months.

However, I may have just found the perfect outfit to ease you into wearing shorts this season. Gwyneth Paltrow's recent outfit offers a refreshing and put-together take that answers our long-asked questions surrounding how to style shorts.

Wearing a crisp pair of white tailored Bermuda shorts and an oversized blue shirt, Paltrow proves that longer length shorts and simple, paired-back styling is the trick to wearing shorts well. And with the arrival of sunnier days, we need quick and simple ways to wear lighter, shorter layers without compromising on style and comfort. Plus, Bermuda shorts are a great warm-weather alternative for your best wide leg jeans.

Gwyneth's exact shorts are from her brand Goop, the Alexis shorts are paired with an oversized blue button-up shirt alongside some lightly tinted blue aviator sunglasses.

Shop Gwyneth Paltrow's Look

Image of tailored shorts
COS Tailored Wide Leg Shorts

These well-tailored longline shorts are made from a crisp white cotton, and they are cut in a wide leg shape that feels effortlessly chic.

Image of white tailored shorts
H&M Bermuda Shorts

Now discounted in the sale, these Bermuda shorts will see you through the warmer season in style. Team with a button-up shirt, gold jewellery, and leather sandals.

Image of blue poplin shirt
Zara Basic Poplin Shirt

Every wardrobe deserves a selection of poplin shirts. Opt for this light blue colour for plenty of versatile styling options.

Image of blue striped shirt
Jaeger Pure Cotton Striped Shirt

Give your shirt collection an updated modern edge with this contrasting coloured striped shirt. Style with tailored shorts or your favourite barrel leg jeans.

Image of ray bans
Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses

Aviator sunglasses offer a classic vintage-inspired design that's forever on-trend. The tinted design and UV protection make these investment worthy.

Image of black leather flip flops
Steve Madden Leather Flip Flops

You could wear these leather flip lops with almost anything, from laid-back denim to floaty summer dresses, these will become your new go-to.

This look feels grown-up and smart. It could work for both laid-back daytime occasions with some of your best white trainers, whilst the tailored details mean that it easily translates into evening wear with the correct footwear and accessories.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Eccomerce Editor, Caroline Parr, advises, "The temptation with Bermuda shorts can often be to team them with something fitted on top to balance things out, but I love that Gwyneth is showing how chic a loose, untucked collared shirt can be. It's summer tailoring that will take you from home to holiday effortlessly, so keep things minimalist with just a subtle amount of gold jewellery and some simple ballet flats.".

Bermuda shorts are a type of tailored shorts that fall just above the knee, and they usually feature pleats and a defined waistband. This style offers a quick and easy alternative to midi-skirts or wide leg tailored trousers during the warmer season. Plus, opting for shorts with tailored detailing, such as belt loops or a pleated front, means that they are smart enough for going to the office or for summer evenings out, as well as daytime occasions.

If you're unsure about which shorts to wear and how to style them, white or neutral coloured Bermuda shorts are a flattering, versatile option. The long cut and wider silhouette mean that they offer coverage and feel structured, too. Style them with lightweight poplin shirts, and finish off the outfit with black leather flipflops, minimal gold jewellery, and a slouchy straw tote bag like this one from M&S.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

