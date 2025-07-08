Natalie Portman's relaxed t-shirt and denim shorts outfit is the perfect weekend uniform

When it comes to hero pieces for summer, you really can’t go wrong with a classic pair of denim cut-offs. The true blue separate is perfect for a casual daytime look and will work with absolutely every top you already own, so it’s a good idea to have a pair ready and waiting for weekend wear.

If you're struggling with how to style shorts, and don’t believe how chic they can be, take a look at Natalie Portman’s latest look. The 44-year-old actress was spotted strolling through New York City recently, wearing a low-key t-shirt and shorts combination. She finished her denim ensemble with a pair of sporty HOKA sneakers, and the Dior Cannage D-Bubble Bag. The star looked relaxed and effortlessly stylish, and her jean shorts were the perfect base piece to create an outfit for a busy day of errands.

A bit like your favorite jeans, once you have found a pair of denim shorts you love, you’ll find yourself wearing them again and again - a great option for what to wear in the heat, they will quickly become your warm weather uniform. I’ve rounded up a selection below to recreate Natalie’s sunny day look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

You really are spoilt for choice when it comes to styling your denim basics. The relaxed fit and raw hem detailing lend themselves better to daytime dressing, so when it comes to outfits, look for soft t-shirts, white oversized shirts, or a simple vest top, and finish with anything from chunky espadrilles to your best white sneakers.

As with finding the best jeans for your body type, I’d always recommend trying on a few pairs of shorts to find the perfect fit. High-waisted styles will help to cinch in your middle and accentuate your curves. For added coverage, try a longer pair of Bermuda-style denim shorts too, they're a trending silhouette right now, making them easy to find.

The key to this look is to have a loose and slouchy kind of cut rather than anything too fitted and structured. Frayed hems, worn-in holes, and any faded detailing will all add to the laidback feel that Natalie showcased so well.

