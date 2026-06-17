From weddings and Ascot to Wimbledon-ready looks, these 50% off styles at Boden will make getting dressed up this summer a breeze

One of the best and worst parts of my job as fashion editor at womanandhome.com is how aware I am of when brands go on sale, and when the retailer in question is one of my favourites, I find myself reaching for my wallet to finally snap up those pieces I've had my eye on for weeks.

If you're heading to any of this summer's big occasions, Ascot, Wimbledon or a wedding and have yet to find an outfit, then you're in luck, as British clothing brand Boden's 'up to 50% off offer is packed full of gorgeous warm-weather styles that will solve what to wear to a wedding, help you put together the best Wimbledon outfits, or simply give you the chance to stock up on some chic day to evening looks.

There are over 2000 pieces in the womenswear sale, with lots of great styles at the full 50% discount on them. Dresses galore that are both contemporary and timeless, so even if you invest now, I guarantee you'll be wearing these looks for many summers to come. I've focused solely on those looks that have the full half price offer, but it's worth having a good scroll through the Boden sale for jeans, tees and pretty blouses that have 20, 30 or 40 percent off too.