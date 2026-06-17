From weddings and Ascot to Wimbledon-ready looks, these 50% off styles at Boden will make getting dressed up this summer a breeze
All of these styles are now half price
One of the best and worst parts of my job as fashion editor at womanandhome.com is how aware I am of when brands go on sale, and when the retailer in question is one of my favourites, I find myself reaching for my wallet to finally snap up those pieces I've had my eye on for weeks.
If you're heading to any of this summer's big occasions, Ascot, Wimbledon or a wedding and have yet to find an outfit, then you're in luck, as British clothing brand Boden's 'up to 50% off offer is packed full of gorgeous warm-weather styles that will solve what to wear to a wedding, help you put together the best Wimbledon outfits, or simply give you the chance to stock up on some chic day to evening looks.
There are over 2000 pieces in the womenswear sale, with lots of great styles at the full 50% discount on them. Dresses galore that are both contemporary and timeless, so even if you invest now, I guarantee you'll be wearing these looks for many summers to come. I've focused solely on those looks that have the full half price offer, but it's worth having a good scroll through the Boden sale for jeans, tees and pretty blouses that have 20, 30 or 40 percent off too.
Floral prints never go out of fashion and this vibrant dress features one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, sunshine yellow. The golden tones are ideal for summer, and this short-sleeve dress with flattering empire line cut will match a host of tricky dress codes, saving you from any sartorial meltdowns this season and beyond.
Bright tomato red is Ascot's colour of the year, so if you're still pondering what to wear this weekend for the big race event, then this pink and red floral design is a truly gorgeous option. The flattering midi-length hemline and romantic puff sleeve will help you ace any dress code this summer, and bloom prints never go out of fashion.
In a linen blend for breathability, this is one of those dresses that can be dressed up or down for a host of summer occasions. Team with tan sandals and a raffia bag and you're ready for a warm weather dinner date, add heels in brown or cream and a hat and you're dressed for a big event, or team it with your best white trainers and a denim jacket for weekend chic.
When it comes to events such as Wimbledon there is a lot of sitting around, meaning comfort is key and this stretch knitted skirt with leg lengthening stripes is a great choice for watching a summer of sport. Team with a blouse, a white of black tee or a stripey number, add a blazer in a co-ordinating hue and you've got one cool but polished ensemble.
Linen is a great choice when it comes to what to wear in the heat and with several warm weather days on the horizon, I don't think you'd regret this Boden dress for a minute. Crafted in a linen blend, for breathability but less creasing, the dark, inky, almost denim hue gives this the ideal smart-casual aesthetic. The delicate cut out detailing and full sleeve add glamour.
Stripey trousers are having a moment this summer, and at 50% off, this pair is such a style steal. The green and white pattern make this a great neutral base layer for building summer outfits, as they will pair with white, green, navy, tan or even black tops and jackets for an easy warm weather outfit. Add loafers for a polished, finishing touch.
Another bright and bold design, the jersey fabric choice makes this a supremely comfortable wear from AM to PM. The clever, centralised illusion print draws the eye in and up and down your silhouette, adding height to your frame and nipping you in at the waist. The kimono sleeve adds breathability, while the stretch means you can sit comfortably.