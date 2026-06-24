Eton for Prince George may be a 'distinctively unimaginative' choice by William and Kate - but is it the right one?

It’s a big summer for Prince George – his first as a teenager (he turns 13 at the end of July) and his last before senior school. A huge transition - and allied to that is his further preparation as future King.

For some, the choice of Eton College was distinctively unimaginative. After all, this is a school that has educated the future elite (and indeed Princes William and Harry) for centuries. A rather pithy line in the Good Schools’ Guide says it is ‘a school so good, that many people choose it despite its name, not because of it’.

So it was for the Prince and Princess, who were spotted visiting numerous schools over the last few years – and have studied everything from sports teams to mobile phone policies and pastoral care before reaching a decision.

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George will start there in September - with his parents hoping he will make the same discreet, loyal band of friends that they themselves made at boarding school, and still count on today.

The timing of the announcement was entirely the decision of the Prince and Princess.

Although the decision had been taken some time ago, they wanted to wait until George had sat his final exams (Common Entrance) and deter any last-minute applications from royal hangers-on.

It’s a big transition for George - and one that his parents have thought about a huge amount. One of the deciding factors was that Eton is all boys - in the world of smartphones and social media, that gives any nascent teenage angst a little more protection. Another factor was the closeness to the family home of Forest Lodge, set in the environs of Windsor Great Park.

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It’s to the absolute credit of Kate and William that they’ve managed to keep their children out of the public eye to such an extent that they enjoy a huge amount of privacy.

After George’s birth, they thought a huge amount about how to manage the public interest in their children.

Through the use of expensive lawyers clamping down on any unauthorised pictures, direct appeals to fellow parents not to take mobile phone pictures of their children and support from the mainstream media, you will never see a ‘candid’ shot.