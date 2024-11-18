The Hardacres season 1 ending explained and will there be a season 2?

We delve into everything that happened at the end of The Hardacres season 1, and delve into the possibility of a second outing for the beloved show.

There's so much to love about Channel 5 drama The Hardacres - a period setting, engaging characters, and an escapist rags-to-riches storyline. Set in 1890s Yorkshire and based on the novels by CL Skelton, the locations are just as enjoyable as the acting - The Hardacres filmed in a beautiful spot, and it's not where might think it to be.

The family's rapid rise to wealth has made for some fantastic television throughout series 1, and a lot went on in the final episode. We break down everything that happened in the season finale, that went down a storm with everyone who'd followed the Hardacre family journey from gutting fish at the docks to their mammoth Yorkshire estate. We also delve into the possibility of a much-needed season 2.

The Hardacres season 1 ending explained

During The Hardacres season finale, Liza is still recovering from her collapse in the previous episode. Episode five saw Liza faint while out walking with Ma, after taking a series of the weight loss pills she'd started taking after Bathurst criticised her size. Mary has a serious chat with her about the reasons she turned to taking tablets, realising Liza has been surrounded by people who only make her feel bad about herself.

After finding out Lady Emma supplies the pills to Adella, who'd then passed them on to Liza, Mary calls for a carriage. Arriving at the Fitzherberts' with Liza and Ma in tow, Mary confronts Lady Emma about the damage she's done to Liza, who simply remains nonplussed. Announcing how proud she is of her work house past, Mary tells the family her daughter is worth more than being auctioned off as a possession, and she'll live a much happier existence than any of the Fitzherberts put together.

Down at the docks, Betsy tells her furious mother she is pregnant - and Joe is the father. She marches to the Hardacre house to confront him, and tensions run high on both sides, and Joe is forcefully told he'll be marrying Betsy to do the right thing. He is left devastated that what he thought was a fling went horribly wrong, when he's really in love with Adella.

When the dust has settled, Mary and Betsy's mother, Lena, have a heart-to-heart about protecting Betsy and their role as grandmothers to the new baby. Joe takes Betsy to a cottage in the family's grounds that he plans to fix up to take care of her and the baby in. She asks if he loves her and without much emotion, he replies "of course." She suggests that he seems entirely uninterested in whether she loves him back because he's never asked, before leaving abruptly.

Meanwhile, Adella pleads with her mother to call off the marriage to Lord Hugo. However, Lady Emma insists she stop with her "childish emotions" and go ahead with the wedding. However, her father steps in to say that now the Hardacres have pulled out of investing in the vineyard, he can no longer afford the dowry required for the marriage and it will have to be called off. Adella's relief is palpable.

Back at the Hardacre house, the family are toasting the impending marriage of Joe and Betsy, and Harry returns from boarding school to ask what he's missed and why the family are celebrating. After being brought up to speed, Mary and Sam quiz Harry about life at school. He asserts that everything is perfect, but there's an undertone that all is not right with him at all.

A crash in the night reveals Mrs Dryden has been hiding away the Cavendish antiques for safekeeping, devastated at the thought of any precious items being taken away from the home. She's instantly sacked, but when Mary finds out she's been supporting Betsy with her unplanned pregnancy and finds she was once forced to give up a baby of her own, her job is reinstated.

Lady Emma is forging ahead with wedding plans despite being told by both Adella and Lord Fitzherbert that it's to be cancelled. While Adella's later fitted for her wedding dress, Lord Fitzherbert explodes with rage and says the wedding is absolutely to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, one wedding that is going ahead is that of Joe and Betsy. The series ends with joyful nuptials between the pair, and an unusually high note before the credits begin to roll.

Will there be a season 2 of The Hardacres?

There's been no word yet regarding a season 2 of The Hardacres, but one is expected soon with the success of the drama. Series director, Rachel Carey, previously said, "I want The Hardacres to resonate with the audience and leave them wanting to know what happens next."

The audience certainly do seem to know what happens next, with the number of people taking to social media to ask for more episodes. One viewer wrote on Claire Cooper's (Mary) Instagram page, "Just finished watching, and what a final episode! It’s always nerve wracking getting to the end of a new series, just in case it lets you down at the end, but this was the best episode yet! The only rubbish bit was at the very end when the credits rolled and I just wanted more! Thank you to you and the brilliant cast. Fingers, toes and everything else crossed for a season 2."