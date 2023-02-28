Paris Fashion Week 2023 highlights: We round up our favorite style moments

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We've made it to the final fashion city on this season's circuit and with Paris Fashion Week 2023 in full swing we're excited to see what the home of couture has in store. The final stop on the month-long fashion circuit, Paris is home to some of the world's greatest designer brands.

Paris Fashion Week 2023, the last stop on fashion's tour of major style cities, is where you can find some of the best French clothing brands. With a number of runways shows throughout the week, editors and fashion buyers will be keeping an eye out for the final trending styles, that will influence what we'll wear come fall/winter 2023.

Parisian women are known for having exceptional style, and are experts at mixing minimalist capsule wardrobe heroes with new and trending pieces, making Paris Fashion Week 2023 street style a great source of inspiration for fashion fans too. Home to the likes of Dior, Saint Laurent and Chanel, this is the city where some the best designer bags are created and we expect to see plenty of new handbag trends emerging this week.

Paris Fashion Week 2023 highlights from Dior and Saint Laurent

Whether you want to read about the latest designer tote bags, the best designer heels or simply what fashion color trends you need to know about, we'll be rounding up our Paris Fashion Week 2023 highlights here each day, to help you stay on top of what's going to be hot next season.

1. Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Championing extraordinary women, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri based this collection on three 1950s icons who challenged stereotypes of women of the period. Catherine Dior - sister to Christian Dior and the original Miss Dior; actress and singer Juliette Greco; and singer Edith Piaf. To mark the collection, artist Joana Vasconcelos created a scenographic installation, which formed the backdrop to the runway for the show, which was entitled 'Valkyrie Miss Dior'. Valkyrie, a Norse mythological Goddess, enchanted audiences through a collection that drew on Dior's past, filtering it seamlessly into the brand's future.

While many designers during Milan, London, and New York Fashion Weeks chose to continue to champion '90s fashion trends, at Paris Fashion Week 2023, Dior fought back against relaxed styles, proudly proclaiming the waist very much back in fashion. Offering a perfect mix of old and new, with masculine tailoring interwoven with undeniable femininity. The collection paid homage to some of Dior's most stand-out style contributions, with Dior's 'New Look' of cinched waists, peplumed hips, and full-skirted silhouettes appearing throughout in numerous guises.

The start of the Dior Fall/Winter 2023 collection offered a nod to Catherine Dior's heroic past in the French resistance, with a '40s and '50s-inspired offering of uniform-style dresses and androgynous short-sleeved shirts that were tucked neatly into full skirts, marking the show out as undeniably Dior. A-line shift dresses, modern tailored straight-cut midi skirts, and the most perfect knife pleats were teamed with a series of shirts, sheer polo tops and calf-sweeping wool and silk coats; while structured short-sleeved jackets with matching skirts made for a chic re-imaging of skirt suits.

Military elements continued to nod to the decade of inspiration, with cropped double-breasted wool coats, bomber jackets, and aviators given a modern feel through the use of quilt detailing and luxe fabrications. If you've ever wondered what to wear in Paris, the 20-minute show was the ultimate instruction guide.

An overwhelmingly monochromatic collection, brightness was injected through checks and subtle ombre designs, with red, green, navy, and purple offering much-needed pops of color. Floral prints made reference to Catherine's later years as a dealer at the flower market as well as Christian and Catherine's mother's skill as a botanist.

Standout outerwear pieces included scarf wrap necklines and evening silk trench coats that helped pivot the collection toward some of the brand's best cocktail dresses. With bandeau cuts, Regency-core square necklines and elegant, just-off-the-shoulder A-line dresses that sauntered down the runway in a multitude of colorways.

Elegant styling carried the past into the present, with berets, hair bows, and long leather evening gloves peppered throughout. Top carry handle bags emphasized the lady-like feel of the show which was given a youthful feel thanks to the combination of socks and strapped court shoes, as well as stompy combat boots, that were both looking to the past and the boot trends to come.

While major runway shows offer us a glimpse into fashion's future, Dior's fall/winter 2023 collection is reminder that the lessons and memories of the past still underpin it all.

2. Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the gold runway and bold chandeliers to the electronic classical soundtrack, Saint Laurent was determined to usher the '80s back into fashion during Paris Fashion Week 2023 - not the only brand to champion the era - Moschino made a similar bid for the return of the '80s during Milan Fashion Week 2023.

The Saint Laurent show was a masterclass in classic eighties styling. Over-exaggerated shoulders literally overtook the runway, although while shoulders were out there, blazers remained tailored through the body, which only highlighted the size disparity further, and longer-line jackets were paired with coordinating pencil skirts for the fiercest of two-pieces. Tightly-belted waists tallied with what we saw at Dior, hailing relaxed dressing over and the waist firmly back in fashion. And while the first part of the collection was dominated by skirt suits, when pants did finally come into action they had super skinny legs and ultra high waistbands, completing the '80s aesthetic.

A collection of power dressing pieces, androgynous tailoring was mixed with sexy, plunge neck tank tops that gave a more relaxed feel to blazers, while silky blouses with pussybow necks and caped backs added a softer feel to the angular aesthetic. Crafted in a mainly monochromatic color palette, flashes of gold, maroon and camel added a rich depth to the collection.

Thanks to the tailoring, suit fabrics underpinned the collection, however leather iterations of both blazers and statement shoulder aviator jackets added a sportier feel that reinforced the era of choice.

When it came to accessorizing, despite making some of the most sought after designer bags on the market, the best Saint Laurent bags were absent from the runway, with the house choosing instead to focus on its clothing. Styling was minimal, with Saint Laurent opting for simple statement hoop earrings, aviator sunnies and oversized, draped scarves that were secured with gold rings.

An era of fashion many felt style forgot, Saint Laurent under creative director Anthony Vaccarello managed to reinvent fashion history, resetting the '80s as a truly chic style moment. Now that really is fashion magic.