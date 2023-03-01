These are the Paris Fashion Week 2023 street style trends we would actually wear

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Paris Fashion Week 2023 street style imagery is a true indicator of what trends are bubbling on the fashion scene. Ever the masters of chic and effortless looks, the French know a thing or two about dressing well - and we're taking notes.

Paris Fashion Week 2023 hosts some of this season's most anticipated shows. Home to some of the best French clothing brands including the likes of Dior, Saint Laurent, Loewe and Chanel, but it's not just the runway looks we're keeping a close eye on. Fashion week attendees have proven once again that they're the ones to watch when it comes to instantly trending styles, and there are a few looks that have really caught our attention this week.

The fashion trends 2023 have hinted at a few colors and fabrics to keep an eye out for, many of which we've seen cropping up across various fashion weeks. Each fashion city has its own unique aesthetic, New York Fashion Week street style was all about statement pieces, while Paris Fashion Week street style offers a wardrobe refresh of classic pieces, alongside trend-led designs. These are the emerging trends we've spotted on the streets of Paris that we can't get enough of.

4 TRENDS WE'VE SPOTTED IN PARIS FASHION WEEK 2023 STREET STYLE SNAPS

Following on from Milan Fashion Week 2023, Paris is continuing in stunning style. We have looked through hundreds of street style images so that you don't have to, and there are several trends we kept coming back to. These are the pieces that fashion show goers think you need to add to your wardrobe, stat.

1. Textured Coats

(Image credit: Getty)

The 2023 coat trends showcased a large number of teddy, faux fur, and textured coats. An ideal choice if you're wondering what to wear in Paris, we've spotted plenty of fashion week guests snuggling up in cozy styles to beat the chill. A speedy way of adding depth to your look, camel coat outfits might be a timeless classic, but faux fur coats offer an edgier alternative.

Spotted on off-duty models and fashion show guests alike, animal-printed faux fur coats, alongside neutral block color beige, black and white iterations reigned supreme and is certainly a look to take note of.

2. Perfect pumps

(Image credit: Getty)

The ballet pump trend has been slowly gaining traction over the past few months, particularly on social media. But for true Parisians, it is a shoe style that has never gone out of style. One of the top shoe trends 2023, this is an item that is both practical and stylish - what more could you want? Keep it classic with a flat pair in a black or cream hue, or experiment with shiny metallics, criss-cross straps and platforms to modernize the look. If you're planning a trip to this style capital in the near future, a pair of pretty pumps won't fail you.

3. Blue hues

(Image credit: Getty)

One of the key fashion color trends 2023, tranquil blues are having a major moment. The perfect shade for transitional weather, there is no season or occasion that a pop of blue won't compliment. Work it into one of the eyeglasses trends with some bright and bold turquoise frames, or go for a more everyday look by pairing your best jeans with a relaxed blue tee and some trainers. If an all-blue look is slightly out of your comfort zone, accessories are a great way to ease yourself in. Consider a blue baguette bag or some statement earrings to finish off any ensemble.

4. Heavenly hats

(Image credit: Getty)

Pretty early on in everyone's style journey, they categorize themselves as one of two things: a hat wearer, or a non-hat wearer. If you identify as the latter, we're here to tell you that absolutely anyone can look good in a statement hat, and it's never to late to start wearing them.

From buckets to boaters, there is no end to the number of styles out there, and this season's Paris Fashion Week street style shots prove that they can work for numerous different style aesthetics and occasions. If you want to finally master how to dress simple but stylish, finding a signature hat will add a chic and refined edge to any outfit combination.

Not sure you can do it on the daily? Take inspiration from Paris Fashion Week 2023 street style for your headwear when it comes to what to wear to the races or for wedding season later in the year.