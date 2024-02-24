This plumping conditioner makes fine and thinning hair feel "thicker instantly" – and it's on sale today
Kevin Murphy Plumping Rinse is the best conditioner for fine hair we've ever tried.
When your hair looks and feels good, it can work wonders for confidence. So finding products that really work for your hair type can be invaluable. If you're hair has always been fine, or have experienced hair thinning as you've got older, the best conditioners for fine or thinning hair can really help – and our top rated one is discounted today.
Kevin Murphy Plumping Rinse was tested by woman&home's very own Aoife Hanna, whose fine hair has become less dense over the last few years. And, for Aoife, it came out on top of the 12 products she tried.
"Plumping Rinse by Kevin Murphy is the best conditioner for fine hair I've ever tried – and I've tried a lot," she commented. My hair felt thicker and stronger instantly - even while still wet - and the fragrance was lovely too."
While it came out on top, Aoife noted a downside to the Plumping Rinse being the price, with it definitely being one of the more costly she tried. However today on Amazon we noticed it has over 10 percent off. It's not a huge saving, but reductions on this brand are rare so it's worth snapping deals up as they arrive.
Kevin Murphy Plumping Rinse |
£33 now £28.81
This densifying conditioner for thinning hair is one of the best around for helping your hair feel thicker straight away. Highly rated by our own team, this product scores an impressive average of 4.5 out of 5 stars in over 750 reviews on Amazon.
"It's chop full of nourishing and strengthening ingredients like rice protein, biotin, shea butter, and the anti-aging wonder oleanolic acid," Aoife adds. "I initially thought it seemed a little thick for a conditioner designed for thinner crops, but it felt light as a feather. I had instant lift and strength from root to tip."
Aoife isn't the only one who loves this product. On Amazon Kevin Murphy Plumping Rinse scores an impressive average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 750 customer reviews, and on the Kevin Murphy webiste, over 90% of the 116 reviews gave it full marks.
If you're looking to protect your hair further, our pick of the best hair dryers for fine hair and the best curling irons for fine hair, all tried and tested, will ensure a delicate touch.
Shop more tried and tested conditioners for fine hair
Best budget option
"This particular wonder product manages to nourish the hair without weighing it down," Aoife noted. "It strengthened and nourished my parched ends without leaving it greasy. The clean scent from this conditioner is lovely - it definitely helped tame flyaways and left my tresses feeling silky smooth.
Best for instant volume
Philip Kingsley's Body Building Weightless conditioner is full of ingredients hair loves, including wheat protein for strand-plumping. "Despite feeling thicker and plump, my hair also felt remarkably light once dry, and looked shiny and healthy too," Aoife says. "However it might not be the best choice if your hair is feeling very damaged."
Best for damaged hair
Oribe's Resilience conditioner works wonders on particularly damaged hair. Its ingredients help hydrate hair and lock in moisture. "If you use a lot of heat on your hair or bleach it, this conditioner would most definitely benefit your haircare routine," Aoife says. "My hair felt stronger and thicker - even when wet."
There are plenty of ways to keep your hair looking and feeling great – don't miss these expert tips on how to get healthier hair, no matter what condition it is in.
Kerrie is the deputy editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of technology and lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a womanandhome reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
