This plumping conditioner makes fine and thinning hair feel "thicker instantly" – and it's on sale today

When your hair looks and feels good, it can work wonders for confidence. So finding products that really work for your hair type can be invaluable. If you're hair has always been fine, or have experienced hair thinning as you've got older, the best conditioners for fine or thinning hair can really help – and our top rated one is discounted today.

Kevin Murphy Plumping Rinse was tested by woman&home's very own Aoife Hanna, whose fine hair has become less dense over the last few years. And, for Aoife, it came out on top of the 12 products she tried.

"Plumping Rinse by Kevin Murphy is the best conditioner for fine hair I've ever tried – and I've tried a lot," she commented. My hair felt thicker and stronger instantly - even while still wet - and the fragrance was lovely too."

While it came out on top, Aoife noted a downside to the Plumping Rinse being the price, with it definitely being one of the more costly she tried. However today on Amazon we noticed it has over 10 percent off. It's not a huge saving, but reductions on this brand are rare so it's worth snapping deals up as they arrive.

This densifying conditioner for thinning hair is one of the best around for helping your hair feel thicker straight away. Highly rated by our own team, this product scores an impressive average of 4.5 out of 5 stars in over 750 reviews on Amazon.

"It's chop full of nourishing and strengthening ingredients like rice protein, biotin, shea butter, and the anti-aging wonder oleanolic acid," Aoife adds. "I initially thought it seemed a little thick for a conditioner designed for thinner crops, but it felt light as a feather. I had instant lift and strength from root to tip."

There are plenty of ways to keep your hair looking and feeling great – don't miss these expert tips on how to get healthier hair, no matter what condition it is in.