This bold nail design is making a comeback for spring - here's how to get the look

Leopard is the latest classic animal-inspired pattern to make a return but not just in the fashion world, as leopard print nails are also looking set to pounce this spring...

While subtle BIAB nails and elegant French tip nails have been topping the 2024 trends, we've also seen the resurgence of a few retro prints - particularly relating to the animal kingdom. First came tortoiseshell nails and now it looks as though leopard print is the must-have design for spring.

And while it can be considered a statement look, there's a reason why leopard patterns never really go out of style. It's timeless and actually, surprisingly wearable - even if you're a lover of more understated, neutral nails...

What are leopard print nails?

As the name suggests, leopard print nails take inspiration from the big cat itself and look to emulate its distinctive spots. The result is a chic and easily recognisable manicure that can adapted to whatever your colour or nail length preferences - whether it's a classic brown and yellow colourway on "squoval" nails, or a vibrant pink leopard design on almond-shaped talons.

Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and Creative Director at Townhouse adds that the design is, "a fun and stylish way to capture the essence of animal print this season! This look is so versatile – you can dial it up with block leopard print on all nails or for a more paired back look go for a subtle French leopard print tip or accent nail."

And though they look fairly intricate, you can recreate the intended effect with the help of a thin nail brush (or dotting tool, available at Amazon) and painting thin, half-moon-like lines or by layering two dots - a lighter and darker shade. But the nail pros have shared a step-by-step guide to really help you master the stylish mani...

How to get leopard print nails?

So, how do we recreate this wild manicure from start to finish?

Prep: Huber-Millet says to start by removing "any existing nail polish and file to your desired shape and length. Make sure to always file your nails in one direction to avoid any damage." Cuticles: "Using an orangewood stick or a damp cotton bud gently push back the cuticles." Base: Next, Huber-Millet instructs to apply a base coat, "and let them dry completely" AND recommends following this with a clear base coat, as "this will help protect your nails and create a smooth surface for the nail polish." Choose your base shade: "Traditionally, a light beige or nude colour works well for leopard print nails. Apply two coats of your chosen base colour, allowing each coat it to dry completely." The spots: "Once the base colour is dry, it's time to create the leopard spots. You'll need one or more colours for the spots. Black and light brown tones are classic choices, but you can get creative with different colours if you prefer." Grab your dotting tool: "Dip a dotting tool or small brush into your chosen nail polish colour," says Huber-Millet and then: "Create irregular spots on your nails, resembling the pattern of leopard spots. Vary the size and placement of the spots for a more natural look. Define: "To add dimension and realism to your leopard print nails, use the darker shade to outline some of the spots." Finish: use a topcoat to, "seal and protect your manicure, giving it a glossy and long-lasting finish! Clean & Care: "Use a cotton bud dipped in nail polish remover to clean up any mistakes or polish left on your skin." Then once your nails are completely dry, "make sure to hydrate your cuticles with cuticle oil to keep them healthy and moisturized."

For our minimalist lovers looking to create a classic French manicure or short French tip nail designs, Huber-Millet says: "The leopard print French follows a similar process to the overall leopard nail design. The distinction lies in positioning the nail art at the nail's edge, where the brown dots form a semi-circle that complements the natural curvature of your nails.

"To avoid bulkiness at the nail tip, paint the polish layers lightly and only apply one coat of the base colour."

Our leopard print nail essentials

Four polish set Nails.INC Keep It Tonal 4-Piece Ombre Nail Polish Set View at Sephora RRP: £22 Townhouse Founder, Juanita Huber-Millet recommends using three shades and says for a classic leopard print look specifically, to opt for: "beige or nude tone for the base colour, plus light brown and black to create the leopard spots." This set features four tonal shades that are perfect for this design. Shade "Lady In Black" OPI Classic Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 For more detailed lines and spots, we'd recommend using a black like this one, over a brown or beige base shade. This one from OPI offers the high-shine of the gel but the ease of a normal nail polish. Shade "Double Nude-y" OPI Nail Envy Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £21.90 For a 2-in-1 option, this nude OPI polish doubles as a nail strengthener - meaning your nails will not only look good but feel good.

If you're keen to recreate these leopard print beauties yourself, we've rounded up a few manicure essentials.

For a really clean look, we'd also recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to your nail prep routine and finishing with a nourishing cuticle oil - like OPI's ProSpa Nail & Cuticle Oil (available at Amazon).

The 7 chic leopard print nail looks to try

Now onto the seven stylish leopard-inspired looks to consider getting or recreating this spring and beyond...

1. Minimal Leopard print nails

If you prefer to keep your manicure fairly subtle, this minimal leopard print look is a great option. Thanks to the thin lines and cream base coat, this design - while channelling the popular print - remains very wearable and can be adapted to suit any nail shape and length.

2. Leopard Print French tips

Of course, with French tips being so popular right now, we couldn't not include a leopard print variation. This is again, a very chic and subtle way to incorporate the trend into your everyday look - without committing to a very bold, eye-catching manicure.

3. Leopard Print Feature nail

We love a feature nail, especially if you're a nail beginner as you need only try and create your chosen pattern on one or two nails - which does take the pressure off!

Plus, this style is so customisable, as you can choose whichever nail you prefer, along with what colours you want to compliment your feature nail with.

4. Leopard and Gold nails

You can't convince us that adding a sprinkling of gold leaf doesn't instantly make a manicure look expensive. A hint of gold with your leopard spots is a great way to elevate the design, especially for an event or party.

5. Abstract Leopard Print nails

For statement lovers, we adore the placement of this leopard print pattern - and it appears to use just three polishes; a clear coat, an orange and black, for the spots.

6. Matte Leopard print nails

Matte nail colours are also gaining traction this year, so by combining the two you have a very stylish manicure on your hands. We also like the idea of combining this animal print with a bold, block colour like green.

7. Classic Leopard Print nails

And for those who love all things leopard print, you can't go wrong by faithfully recreating the iconic and timeless pattern on your fingertips. We'd recommend a short, squoval nail shape for a really chic finish but this style will, of course, suit any length and shape perfectly.