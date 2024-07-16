Finding a haircut that suits you (and your lifestyle) can have an immeasurable impact on your confidence levels. But you wouldn't be alone if you left the salon feeling like a million dollars before being struck by the realisation that you might struggle to style your hair quite the same way at home.

This is where flattering, easy-to-maintain hairstyles come in and learning what works for your hair type, face shape and lifestyle is key. Not every hair trend suits everyone.

So whether you're comfortable using hair straighteners on a daily, or prefer to air dry your hair with minimal styling, get inspired by our edit of flattering, low-maintenance haircuts.

32 flattering haircuts that are also really low maintenance

Blunt ends with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A blunt shoulder-length hairstyle with a fringe can be the perfect low-maintenance yet flattering 'do. The blunt ends and parted fringe allow for amazing movement when on the go, and this cut won't require much upkeep other than trims to keep it blunt.

Our beauty team's go-to styling products for low-maintenance locks

Sleek layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Layers are known to add instant dimension and movement to the hair, whatever your length or cut. This picture of Awkwafina shows how ‘internal’ layers (aka layers inside the hairstyle rather than just on the outer edges) add plenty of shape without much effort. Use a wide straightener to slightly taper in but remain loose.

Short asymmetrical bob with a deep side part

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For anyone with wavy hair looking for easy styling options, consider a shorter bob with a deep side part. It's easy to style with a bit of mouse and a barrel brush but you can also pin back your fringe if you're short on time.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Collarbone-length soft waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz gives us so much beachy hair inspiration here, with loose, subtle waves grazing her collarbone and the top of her shoulders to give an effortless, boho look. Sea salt spray and a good curl cream are key to achieving this look at home. Have naturally straight hair? Then this might not be the look for you if you want something super low-maintenance.

Short shag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Incorporate some grunge into your look and opt for a short shag haircut, seen here on Taylor Swift. Plenty of layers act as a springboard for any natural waves or texture to take centre stage and therefore reduce the amount of styling or heat required on your hair.

Short cornrows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a simple protective hairstyle that is also low maintenance, short cornrows can be the answer you have been looking for. Whether it's short cornrows that stop at the base of the head (like Ruth Negga, pictured), or slightly longer ones that can be put into a small ponytail or bun, these protective braids will make styling a breeze - as long as you adequately prep and get them done by a good stylist.

Long bob (Lob)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A long bob (or lob, as it's often called) is a great low-maintenance hairstyle for those with all types of hair but is very forgiving for those with fine or thinner hair. This picture of Margot Robbie shows the true timeless chic of a lob and is a hairstyle she is often seen sporting with different variations (waves, pin straight, with layers) that all give the same classy effect. Ending at the shoulders, the lob offers versatility with what and how you style it, making it easy to maintain.

Soft, rounded layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A super flattering style for rounder face shapes, this style features plenty of soft, rounded layers from top to bottom to give an overall dainty and effortless look. Marion Cotillard rocks this look so well, with the light layers framing her face and the rest of her head in a simple way that focuses on soft movement more than a bold style. Once these gorgeous layers have been added in by your stylist, all you need is styling spray and a rounded brush for blow-drying.

Tapered ends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A tapered finish to your hairstyle can add so much drama but with little upkeep other than your regular trips to the salon. Styled here on Gwyneth Paltrow, a tapered end ‘do can give the face structure in a really elevated way. You can opt for a softer tapered look with just a regular lob that is layered down towards the chest or start with short, stacked layers at the back that flow into longer, tapered ends at the front to give a bolder effect

Natural shoulder-length cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to keep a good amount of length in your hair, but don’t want it weighing you and your coils down, a shoulder-length lob could be the answer. This cut is simple to maintain and style because it lets your built-in curls do all the work, as long as they’re well looked after. This picture of actress Yara Shahidi shows how well this length of cut can suit coily hair that sits just above the shoulders. Using weekly treatments can keep those coils looking healthy and ensure maximum shine.

Sleek blunt bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're someone who has fine hair and wants to give the illusion of thickness without the faff of constant styling and an extensive haircare routine, the sleek, blunt bob could be the perfect choice for you. Sported here by Lucy Boynton, the bob has been given a softer edge with a styled fringe that has been tousled on either side of the face to add some shape around the front.

Undercut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’d be forgiven for thinking that an undercut is anything but low-maintenance, but if you have thick hair, removing some of it can actually make your hair routine way more streamlined (and it will dry far faster). It's also super versatile as you can style it as ordinary or dramatic as you like.

Choppy layers and a sweeping side fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To give your hair a new lease of life without doing anything too drastic, a medium-length choppy layered hairstyle with a sleek side fringe can be the best way forward. Spotted here on acting royalty Diane Keaton, her grey hair is made a feature of her look rather than hidden with a few simple, choppy layers that add lovely movement. To emulate this look, use volumising spray at the roots to ensure a tousled, lived-in look.

Asymmetrical lob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Roberts gives us major hair envy as she rocks the asymmetrical lob, a hairstyle where the front is longer than the back. Seen here with a side parting, it is a universally flattering hairstyle that will not require too much maintenance. If you’re attending an event, try waving the hair to accentuate the bob's strong shape, or add plenty of volumising spray at the roots to give it shape. Highlights can also add an extra level of colour and dimension to this cut.

Straight-cut with blunt fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those without much natural hair texture, a lob can still work for you! Kerry Washington rocks this sleek and simple lob, featuring just a few light layers around the front, on an otherwise sleek, straight cut. The fringe is a major part of this look and has been cut low to give it an effortless, slightly grungey vibe that - other than a quick blow dry - will need little attention.

Super long cut with fuller ends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take inspiration from the iconic Cher and let your hair grow long with just a few flicks at the end to create a full, but manageable hairstyle that can suit all ages. By letting your hair grow out, you'll require fewer salon visits but don't forget to look after your ends and still book in semi-regular trims. For a boho look, flick out the ends or add a light wave to the bottom of your locks. Keeping the rest smooth will ensure the ends are the star of the show.

Bouncy 'U-cut' layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To look like you’ve just come out of the salon when all you’ve done is a simple at-home bouncy blow dry, getting bouncy ‘U-shape’ layers cut into your hair will make your hair dreams come true. Seen here on Ana de Armas, this flattering 'do with rounded ends adds a gorgeous, voluminous shape to any cut. A side parting will work best, so that each side has equal layers, giving it that perfect, symmetrical look.

Natural curl bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To make natural curls and coils shine, a classic bob is an easy low-maintenance hairstyle that can be super flattering. The great thing with natural coils or curls is that they can become a style feature of your haircut without really trying - but you need to get it cut in by a stylist who knows how to work with your hair type. Done right, you have a beautifully structured, impactful look.

(Super) short

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re after a sure-fire way to have a low-maintenance haircut, an all-over short ‘do like a buzz cut is ideal. Suitable for any hair type because of its very close shave, this super short cut makes everyday styling very easy or altogether unnecessary! If you want to add real impact to your buzz, an all-over colour of your choosing will help you feel your best with this bold haircut. Just make sure you go to a trusted stylist and consult them before any trims take place - it is a bold cut!

Box braided bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To help cut down the time you might spend sitting in front of a mirror prepping your hair in the morning, why not try a protective braid as part of your bob hairstyle? Once put in, these beautiful braids will be very easy to wear and not heavy for day-to-day wear. As seen here on Amandla Stenberg, you can adapt the colour and placement to suit you.

Shaggy lob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want all the drama of a shag cut without committing to the entire ‘do? This shaggy lob can bring a cool-girl vibe to your look in a way that is extremely flattering and low maintenance. Pictured here on Wednesday by actress Jenna Ortega, this lob variation combines lots of short, choppy layers with tousled ends to create a naturally ‘lived-in’ hairstyle. Use volumising spray and a paddle brush when styling to give ultimate shape.

Extra long, feathered layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To ensure your mane always has texture and shape, why not put in some long layers that frame the face? Styled to just elegantly frame her face before flowing into the rest of her long layers, Jessica Biel's long locks are giving us serious hair envy.

Wavy lob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lob cut can make the most of natural waves for a carefree style that doesn't require much effort. This picture of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proves why that is the case, as her natural beachy waves are the star of the show because of the loose, barely there layers that just hug the shape of her face down to her shoulders.

Tapered cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Slightly longer on top with gradually shorter sides, a tapered cut (as seen here on Taraji P. Henson) is a great way to maximise natural hair texture. The fade on the side is key here, so make sure the fade is a length you feel comfortable with. For example, you could do a very close cut around the sides to give an undercut style of tapered cut, or you could opt for more length on the sides to add drama but not lose too much length.

Asymmetrical bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we know, bobs are a great way to have maximum style with a low-maintenance care routine, but sometimes they can be a bit boring. So, why not draw inspiration from this picture of Rosamund Pike and opt for a cool asymmetrical bob? This sort of bob is characterised by one side being longer than the other and is often styled in a straight and sleek way that is flattering for any face shape - but you can really do whatever you want with it! It even retains its shape as it grows out.

Soft 'V-cut' layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To achieve perfect layers that don't require much maintenance, take inspiration from this picture of Catherine, Princess of Wales rocking the ‘V-cut’ hairstyle, in which layers are achieved by cutting the hair in several places that resemble a ‘v’ when the hair is all behind the shoulders. Here, you can see the V-shape in action as the Princess’ shorter layers slowly go down into longer ones around her shoulders. By blow-drying with a rounded brush and using shine spray at the end, you can achieve this look with relatively little fuss!

Textured pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want minimal upkeep of your hair, why not consider a pixie cut? For those with natural wavy hair, this classic short cut with short sides and back and a slightly longer top will give you plenty of shape and texture to play with. Those without waves can also enjoy this fun hairdo but may need a helping hand from texturing paste and some hairspray.

Layered lob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lob is a great choice for a low-maintenance hairdo that can be customised in a variety of ways. The layered lob is super flattering on all sorts of face shapes and when plenty of layers are added all over, as seen in this snap of Olivia Munn, it adds a built-in style that is visible at all times whether it's styled or not. Here, a side parting adds even more drama to the look.

Textured ends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To make sure your ends don’t get left behind, ask for textured ends during your next trip to the salon. Textured ends are very versatile and flattering as they can be incorporated into both longer and medium-length haircuts, and can still shine on wavy or straight hair. Your stylist will most likely use thinning scissors to add texture and depth to your ends and therefore prevent a flat look.

Blunt lob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A blunt lob can give you a helping hand if you're struggling with fine hair, with the blunt ends giving the illusion of volume. Little daily effort is needed, but we'd advise running your straighteners over the ends of your hair for a polished, impactful finish.

Micro 'French girl' bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This iconic cut has gained the affectionate name of the ‘French bob' because of its affinity to French women, who are often seen sporting this simple and chic haircut. Cut sharp, in any length from the jawbone to the chin, it's wonderfully versatile and oh-so-chic. It's easy to style because of its strong silhouette and only needs a quick comb-through daily.

Curly lob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you love styling your hair with lots of medium-sized curls, this big, carefree lob will make the most out of your styling efforts We love Laverne Cox's interpretation of this cut, with her waved honey highlights.