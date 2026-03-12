Duchess Sophie steps out in the mountains and her puffer and straight-leg trousers are the epitome of relaxed spring styling

We don’t always know what the royals are getting up to on their birthdays but when the Duke of Edinburgh turned 62 on 10th March, he and Duchess Sophie stepped out in Italy. Edward and Sophie have been there cheering on the Great British Paralympic team at the Winter Paralympic Games and saw the athletes in action.

Prince Edward is Patron of the British Paralympic Association and he and Sophie also spent time with members of staff and supporters. Forgetting about lightweight spring capsule wardrobe essentials, the Duchess went for comfort and warmth with an official adidas Team GB outfit.

She was wearing a scarlet puffer jacket with navy straight-leg trousers and Penelope Chilvers boots. This look was ideal for the mountains though with a little adapting, it’s equally perfect for at home. After all, spring can be just as freezing as winter in the UK as we know…

Shop Puffer Coats

M&S Stormwear™ Padded Puffer Jacket £68 at M&S This feather and down puffer jacket is a lightweight layer that keeps you toasty warm. It's got a cosy funnel neck and elasticated cuffs to lock in heat and M&S's water-repellent Stormwear™ technology helps to keep you dry in wet weather too. lululemon Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Jacket £154 (was £278) at lululemon Puffer jackets are sadly still very necessary in early spring in the UK and this one from lululemon is incredibly classic. It comes in a variety of different colours, though the forest green one is so chic and it's on sale. There's a cinchable waist and hem and the hood is removeable. Zara Short Water-Repellent Windproof Puffer £59.99 at Zara Affordable and so versatile, this padded jacket is made from windbreaker and water-repellent fabric and provides thermal comfort in the cold. The neckline is high and has an adjustable drawstring hoodie, whilst the sleeves are cuffed and the front welt pockets have an inner fleece lining.

Complete The Outfit

Mango Mid-Rise Lyocell Trousers £49.99 at Mango If you love a suit then you might just be tempted to invest in the matching blazer to pair with these mid-rise trousers. They're made from lyocell fabric with a straight-leg design and handy belt loops. There are two side pockets and the slate blue colour is springy without being pastel. Sorel Torino Black And Tan Boots £67.84 (was £150) at Amazon Currently over half-price off in the Amazon Spring Sale, these micro-fleece lined Sorel Torino Boots are a great buy for winter and beyond. They have waterproof suede uppers, PU-coated mudguards and a removable EVA footbed for comfort. M&S Jersey Twill Straight-Leg Trousers £28 at M&S These jersey twill trousers come in five different length options and four colours, including this timeless black shade. There's added stretch in the fabric and the waist is high-rise, with pin-tuck detailing. Pair with everything from a chunky knit to a t-shirt.

The Royal Family tend to stick to smart-casual or formal outfits unless they need to seriously prioritise practicality. That’s exactly what the Duchess of Edinburgh did and her red puffer was quilted, her trousers looked waterproof and her boots were shearling-lined.

A puffer jacket might not be as sleek and chic as a trench coat, but when it’s cold there’s nothing better and shorter styles mean you’re not completely overwhelmed with fabric. A cropped puffer can help to accentuate your waist and going for lighter or pastel tones is a lovely way to make this wintery style more spring-like.

Of course, Duchess Sophie went for a right, white and blue theme for the Milano Cortina Games and her trousers were a deep navy with a straight silhouette.

Fitted to the knee, they were looser towards the ankle and this ensured they looked streamlined whilst still being roomy enough. Several layered tops and her Penelope Chilvers Brae Hiking Boots completed the look and although these aren’t available now, the brand still makes similar shearling-lined shoes.

You could swap boots for trainers and you’d still have yourself an easy Sophie-inspired outfit too. Going for more elevated accessories can help to transform a puffer and straight-leg trousers into something smarter, though I think the beauty of pieces like these lies in how well they work day-to-day.

The King’s sister-in-law wore a plain black puffer back in February when she met athletes across all three services and disciplines as Patron of the UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association charity.

Her Team GB red one is far brighter than this and it won’t be for everyone. Going for neutral colours is a safe bet and means you can easily mix and match it with different trousers and tops. Prince Edward went for a head-to-toe blue and white Paralympic outfit for their time there and the royals in general love championing patriotic colours.

I would expect the Edinburghs to do the same - with a summery twist - in July when the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games start. Edward, Sophie and their children went to watch the Birmingham Games in 2022 and I’m sure they’d want to support the athletes again at another home championships.